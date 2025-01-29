Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
13 Place Setting Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver

DF030FL

13 Place Setting Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver

Key Features

  • 1 Hour Wash
  • 13 Place Settings
  • Adjustable Space
  • Stainless Steel Tub
More

Elegant inside and out

Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.

A dishwasher is installed in the kitchen, and the interior full stainless steel material is well visible.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Adjustable Space

Flexible loading options

Use space efficiently by moving the upper rack up or down to fit even large pots and pans.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Full stainless steel tub

Hygienic full stainless steel tub

Maintaining a clean dishwasher is simple with a full stainless steel tub that is as sanitary as it is durable.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Innovative by design

A kitchen with the LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and harmony

The LED panel of the dishwasher appears as a close-up cut.

LED display

A dishwasher with a minimal design is installed in the kitchen.

Minimal design

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

DF030FL

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Display Type

    LED

  • INSTALLATION TYPE

    Free Standing

  • Panel Type

    Front Control

  • Total Place Settings

    13

APPEARANCE

  • Colors

    Prime Silver

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Material

    STS

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    No

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Dual Zone

    No

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    No

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    No

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Nonsteam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    5

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    8

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Turbo

    No

  • 3 in 1

    Yes

  • Dry Plus

    Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    235

  • Express Cycle Time

    30

  • Noise Emission Class

    C

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    46

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    60

  • Water Consumption (L)

    9.9

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    E

KEY FEATURE

  • Smart Rack+™

    No

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    No

  • Aqua-Stop

    No

  • Auto Opening Door

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    No

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    No

  • Number of Spray Arms

    2

  • QuadWash™

    No

  • SenseClean Wash System

    No

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    No

  • Water Softner

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    40

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    680 x 871 x 656

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    48

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 845 x 596

  • Product Weight (kg)

    44

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50 Hz

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1750 - 2100

  • Power Supply (V)

    220-240 V~

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

