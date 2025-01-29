Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Matte Black
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Matte Black

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
DF365FMS

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Matte Black

()
  • Front view of 60cm QuadWash™ Freestanding Dishwasher Matte black with TrueSteam™ and Easy Rack™ Plus. ({Sales Model Code})
  • front open view with dish
  • detailed view of the display
  • left side view
  • right side view
  • side view
  • back view
  • USP image for true steam
  • USP image for quad wash
  • USP image for lg thinq
  • USP image for easy rack plus
  • interior shot featuring lg dishwasher
  • interior shot featuring lg dishwasher
Front view of 60cm QuadWash™ Freestanding Dishwasher Matte black with TrueSteam™ and Easy Rack™ Plus. ({Sales Model Code})
front open view with dish
detailed view of the display
left side view
right side view
side view
back view
USP image for true steam
USP image for quad wash
USP image for lg thinq
USP image for easy rack plus
interior shot featuring lg dishwasher
interior shot featuring lg dishwasher

Key Features

  • TrueSteam™
  • QuadWash™
  • Auto Open Door
  • EasyRack™ Plus
  • Inverter Direct Drive™
  • ThinQ™ WiFi
More

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG free-standing Dishwasher

Certified by TÜV

Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria. 

*Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.

An efficient clean

Enjoy a dishwasher that helps you live a more energy-efficient life.

LG free-standing dishwasher with a B energy efficiency rating

TrueSteam™

Safe and hygienic

TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Save time with steam pre-wash

TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.

Steam that reaches every corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Spotless dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

QuadWash™

Powerful and gentle cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Cleaning power in the right places

Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

EasyRack™Plus

Flexible loading options

Experience the flexible space of EasyRack™ Plus with a height-adjustable upper rack and a bottom rack with folding tines.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

3rd Rack

Step up to the 3rd rack

The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

Showcasing how spatulas, spoons, forks, and knives are arranged in the 3rd rack of an LG free-standing dishwasher.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Powerful and quiet performance

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

A man reading a book at the kitchen island while the LG free-standing Dishwasher is running in the background.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

*Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

*Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

*Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Overall view of a modern kitchen featuring an LG free-standing dishwasher, demonstrating how the LG ThinQ app works with three features: Download Cycles, Notification, and Smart Diagnosis.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.

*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

More cleaning options at your fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

Clean your way

Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on

your smart device.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Innovative by design

The stainless steel interior of the dishwasher.

Style and harmony

The dishwasher door opening automatically after the was cycle completes to naturally dry the dishes.

Full stainless steel

Overall view of a modern kitchen featuring an LG freestanding dishwasher seamlessly installed under the counter.

Auto open dry

FAQ

Q.

What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?

A.

For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.

Q.

Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?

A.

LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.

Q.

What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?

A.

Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates and dessert plates

Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses 

Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks

When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that 

the water can flow properly.

TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.

Q.

Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?

A.

Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.

Q.

How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?

A.

The TrueSteam™ feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes.

In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots.

Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.

Q.

What can I do about the food odors after use?

A.

We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors.

TIP: To sterilize the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.

Q.

Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?

A.

This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes.

(It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.)

However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension-d

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Display Type

    LED

  • INSTALLATION TYPE

    Free Standing

  • Panel Type

    Front Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

APPEARANCE

  • Colors

    Matte Black

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Material

    STS

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    8

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    10

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • 3 in 1

    No

  • Dry Plus

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    233

  • Express Cycle Time

    38

  • Noise Emission Class

    B

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    43

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    59

  • Water Consumption (L)

    9.5

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    B

KEY FEATURE

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    Yes

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    30

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    680 x 890 x 665

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    55

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    51

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600 - 1800

  • Power Supply (V)

    220 - 240

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 