About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A+ ENERGY RATED Shiny Steel COMBI FRIDGE FREEZER

Specs

Reviews

Support

A+ ENERGY RATED Shiny Steel COMBI FRIDGE FREEZER

GBB539PZCWS

A+ ENERGY RATED Shiny Steel COMBI FRIDGE FREEZER

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

350

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

318

Freezer

91

Refrigerator

227

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Shine Steel

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(4) / Express Freezing

Door Alarm

Yes

Eco Friendly

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

16

Freezing Capacity (kg)

9

Reversible Door

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

41

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

SN-T

Refrigent

R600a

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED (TOP)

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (2)

Shelf - Deco

Yes (PL)(H/S option)

Door basket - Transparent

Yes (2)

Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Diary Corner

Yes

Egg tray

Yes

Veg Box Cover - Tempered glass

Yes

Vegetable Box

One

Metallic Decoration - Shelf

Yes

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Ice Maker

Ice Tray

Shelf

Wire(2)

Drawers - Transparent

Yes (3)

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

75 / 82

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1900 x 650

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

661 x 2005 x 745

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 