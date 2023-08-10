We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Fridge Freezer with Full Wine Rack and Total No Frost
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Total
-
375
-
Freezer
-
116
-
Refrigerator
-
259
-
Total
-
343
-
Freezer
-
93
-
Refrigerator
-
250
-
Multi Room
-
27
-
Net / Packing
-
78/85
-
Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)
-
2010
-
Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)
-
1987
-
Depth (Net) Without Door (C)
-
580
-
Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)
-
650
-
Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)
-
686
-
Width (Net)
-
595
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
595 x 2010 x 686
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
661 x 2115 x 760
-
Inner LED
-
Membrane-88-Green
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors (RT Sensor) (4)/Express Freeze/Eco Friendly/Power on/off
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
37
-
Energy Efficiency Classbr (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
178
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
16 hr
-
Freezing Capacity (kg)
-
10
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
4 Stars
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)
-
PZ
-
Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)
-
PCM
-
Badge
-
Yes (Inverter Linear A+++)
-
Handle Type Material
-
Aluminium
-
Handle Type Size
-
Short
-
BioShield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Zero Clearance
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(TOP)
-
Shelf Tempered Glass br(Normatl + Folded)
-
Yes (2)
-
Shelf Bottle (Wine) Rack
-
Yes (Full)
-
Door Basket - Transparent
-
Yes (4)
-
Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decorationbr (Hot Stamping) Shelf
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration br(Hot Stamping) Drawer
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decorationbr (Hot Stamping) Basket
-
Yes
-
Chiller Room (Fresh Converter)
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) Humidity Controller br(Fresh Balancer)
-
Yes
-
Egg Tray
-
Yes (2)
-
Ice maker
-
Normal Ice Tray
-
Metallic Decoration (Hot stamping) Drawer
-
Yes
-
Shelf Wire
-
Yes (2)
-
Drawer Transparent
-
Yes (3)
-
Drawer Big Box
-
Yes (1)
-
Drawer Shallow Drawer (Tray)
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.