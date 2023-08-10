We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DoorCooling™ GBF61PZJZN Fridge Freezer, 337L, Shiny Steel
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Total
-
373
-
Freezer
-
127
-
Refrigerator
-
246
-
Chiller Compartment
-
0
-
Total
-
336
-
Freezer
-
107
-
Refrigerator
-
229
-
Chiller Compartment
-
0
-
Net / Packing
-
70 / 74
-
Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)
-
0
-
Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)
-
1860
-
Depth (Net) Without Door (C)
-
615
-
Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)
-
682
-
Depth br While Door Open
-
1130
-
Width (Net)
-
595
-
Widthbr While Door Open
-
995
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
634 x 1965 x 745
-
Type
-
Bottom Freezer
-
Inner LED
-
Dot
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)/Express Freeze/Express Cooling/Eco Friendly
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)
-
E
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
254
-
Storage Time During Malfunctions (hr)
-
16 hr
-
Freezing Capacity (kg)
-
14
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes (Inverter)
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)
-
PZ
-
Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)
-
PCM
-
Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED Panel (Top)
-
Multi-Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket - Transparent
-
Yes
-
Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration br(Hot Stamping) Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Egg Tray
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Normal Ice Tray
-
Big Box
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer Transparent
-
Yes (3)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
