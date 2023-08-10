About Cookies on This Site

LG DoorCooling™ GBF61PZJZN Fridge Freezer, 337L, Shiny Steel
LG DoorCooling™ GBF61PZJZN Fridge Freezer, 337L, Shiny Steel

GBF61PZJZN

LG DoorCooling™ GBF61PZJZN Fridge Freezer, 337L, Shiny Steel

DIMENSIONS

GBF61PZJZN
CAPACITY
336
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
595 x 1860 x 682
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Inverter Linear Compressor - Consume 32% less energy.

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

373

Freezer

127

Refrigerator

246

Chiller Compartment

0

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

336

Freezer

107

Refrigerator

229

Chiller Compartment

0

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

70 / 74

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

0

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1860

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

615

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

682

Depth br While Door Open

1130

Width (Net)

595

Widthbr While Door Open

995

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1860 x 682

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

634 x 1965 x 745

GENERAL FEATURES

Type

Bottom Freezer

Inner LED

Dot

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)/Express Freeze/Express Cooling/Eco Friendly

Door Alarm

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Door Cooling

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

36

Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)

E

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

254

Storage Time During Malfunctions (hr)

16 hr

Freezing Capacity (kg)

14

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes (Inverter)

Climate Class

SN-T

Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)

PZ

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM

Water Dispenser

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED Panel (Top)

Multi-Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes (2)

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes

Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Metallic Decoration br(Hot Stamping) Door Cooling

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Egg Tray

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

Big Box

Yes

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes

Drawer Transparent

Yes (3)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBF61PZJZN)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBF61PZJZN)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBF61PZJZN)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBF61PZJZN)
