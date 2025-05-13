We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
387L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Prime Silver
Quiet Mark
Fridge Freezers
A neat solution to upgrade your kitchen
Premium design, well-fitting form
Lasting freshness with NatureFRESH™
Total no frost with multi air flow
Enhanced energy efficiency
Seamless design, well-fitting form
Completing your kitchen in sleek, modern fashion
Furnish your minimal kitchen with a flat-door design, snug cabinet-fitted refrigerator that can be installed right into the wall to blend in seamlessly.
Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.
NatureFRESH™
Seals in farm freshness longer
Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.
Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.
Keep food fresh for up to 7 days
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
Delivers freshness evenly & faster
DoorCooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
A blast of cold air in an instant
Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.
Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.
Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow
Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Convenience
Ultimate convenience for your kitchen
The handy solution for storing items that need to fit in certain ways, whether in angle, shape, or placement.
Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door showcasing wine rack and folding shelf.
Conveniently store large items
The Big Freezing Zone can store large items such as frozen meat and fish, or food in bulk.
Better energy efficiency
Efficient cooling and energy use
Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts motor speed to cool efficiently while saving energy consumption and guarantees lasting performance with its 10-year warranty.
Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
FAQ
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range.
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?
What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
387
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
174
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
C
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
C
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (L)
387
-
Volume Freezer (L)
110
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
233
-
Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
44
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Handle Type
Side Pocket
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
FEATURES
-
DoorCooling+
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
Yes
-
Star Rating
****
PERFORMANCE
-
Climate Class
T
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
174
-
Sound Power (dB)
35
-
Sound Power (Grade)
B
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
No
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Folding shelf
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3 Transparent
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096058268
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
610
-
Depth with handle (mm)
675
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
2030
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
2030
-
Product Weight (kg)
79
-
Packing Weight (kg)
86
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 2030 x 675
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
