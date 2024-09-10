344L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Prime Silver

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A neat solution to upgrade your kitchen

  1.

    Premium design

    Seamless design, well-fitting form

  2.

    NatureFRESH™

     

    Freshness delivered to your table

  3.

    Total No Frost

     

    Prime temperature, evenly spread

  4.

    Enhanced energy efficiency

     

    Energy-consciousness suited to your lifestyle

     

Seamless design

Complete your built-in kitchen with a modern touch

Furnish your minimal kitchen with a flat-door design, snug cabinet-fitted refrigerator to blend in seamlessly.

Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. Please refer to the installation manual to operate the refrigerator efficiently while maintaining warranty conditions.

Also available in different colors

Color chip for essence black steel color.

Essence Black Steel

Color chip for metal sorbet color.

Metal Sorbet

Color chip for prime silver color.

Prime Silver

Color chip for skin beige color.

                 Skin Beige                                               

Aerial view of refrigerator installed next to wall with zero clearance of door hinge.

Zero Clearance

Close-up of Hygiene Fresh label inside the refrigerator.

Hygiene Fresh

Close-up of soft LED lighting, effectively distributing light throughout the refrigerator and making it easy on the eyes.

Soft LED Lighting

Close-up of square pocket handle with a sleek and minimal design.

Square Pocket Handle

Image of a child sleeping comfortably.

Live in peace with a quieter compressor

Enjoy less noise with refined operating and smooth running LG Smart Inverter Compressor.

NatureFRESH™

Seals in farm freshness longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.

Keep food fresh for up to 7 days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

Linear cooling graph with fresh vegetables nearby, showing temperature fluctuations kept within ±0.5℃ for food freshness.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi  on the  shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Delivers freshness evenly & faster

DoorCooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

Close-up of air vents located at the front of the refrigerator, ensuring efficient and even cooling.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi  on the  shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

  

The right moisture for Every Produce

FRESHConverter™ adjusts to suitable moisture levers to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

Close-up of fruits-filled fresh balancer, set at proper humidity for fruits among fruits and vegetables options.

Adjustable temperatures

FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.

Gros plan sur le bouton de refroidissement express situé en haut du réfrigérateur.

A blast of cold air in an instant

Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.

No-frost freezer with even cooling and circulated cold air to keep food fresh in all corners.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Convenience

Ultimate convenience for your kitchen

The handy solution for storing items that need to fit in certain ways, whether in angle, shape, or placement.

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door showcasing wine rack and folding shelf.

  1.

    Use space wisely, store 5 wine bottles

    The full wine rack stores up to 5 bottles of wine, enabling efficient use.

  2.

    Easily store big, tall items

    The 2-Step Folding Shelf lets you adjust shelves and make room as needed to fit food of varying sizes or make space for tall or bulky items.

  3.

    Conveniently store large items

    The Big Freezing Zone can store large items such as frozen meat and fish, or food in bulk.

Enhanced energy efficiency

Efficient cooling and energy use

Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts motor speed to cool efficiently while saving energy consumption and guarantees lasting performance with its 10-year warranty.

Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (L)

    344

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    267

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    E

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    E

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (L)

    344

  • Volume Freezer (L)

    110

  • Volume Refrigerator (L)

    190

  • Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

    44

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes [External LED]

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

FEATURES

  • DoorCooling+

    Yes

  • Linear Cooling

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    267

  • Sound Power (dB)

    35

  • Sound Power (Grade)

    B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Folding shelf

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096141830

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    610

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    682

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    1860

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

    1860

  • Product Weight (kg)

    73

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    80

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 682

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

