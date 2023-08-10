About Cookies on This Site

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" laptop | paper thin & light with OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" laptop | paper thin & light with OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

15Z90RT-K.AD7AA1

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" laptop | paper thin & light with OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

Front view
LG gram superslim.

Unbelievably Thin,
Uncompromisingly Light

LG gram thin.

10.9mm Paper Thin &
990g Lightweight*

OLED Display with
AGLR panel

True Black with
1M:1 Contrast Ratio

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Dolby Atmos Sound

Enhanced Security & Usability

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

The Thinnest gram Ever

10.9mm
Paper Thin
990g
Lightweight
ultra-slim body and ultra-light weight.

Thinner, Lighter, Delighter

The gram, the thinnest ever, shows off a light weight of 990g in a slim body of 10.9mm. Its innovative lightweight body is optimised to keep you multitasking even on the move.

*Comparison with LG gram 15Z90Q model of 2022 (1,140g weight and 17.4mm thickness).

premium and immersive neptune blue colour.

Flex Your Style with gram

Thanks to the premium and immersive Neptune blue colour, you can enjoy style and functionality simultaneously in your days.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

MIL-STD-810H

Designed Durable

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and sunset.
OLED Display

Stunning Colour and Clarity

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with LG OLED technology.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Obtained the certificates on the panel- Eye Care Display, Green Guard.

Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR

With a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OLED AGLR panel

  • OLED glare panel

Comfortable Viewing without Disruption

The anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) panel greatly reduces glare and reflection, and you can enjoy the high-level quality of true black colour in light places with peak brightness in HDR of 500 nits.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits (Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

Smooth, Seamless, and Immersive

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

This product is Verified by UL. Samples of this product have been evaluated by UL and meet applicable Verification requirements for [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].
colourful image with laptop.

Accurate and Rich colours

Thanks to the OLED's 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, you can enjoy an exceptional viewing experience with vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Eye Comfort with Low Blue Light

15Z90RT reduces harmful blue light below 6.5% and helps protect your eyes comfortably.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The User can use gram all day without charging.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 60Wh high-capacity battery.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.

Versatile Connectivity with Devices

LG gram offers two Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB Type-C™ ports, so you can connect devices on both sides while charging the gram.

LG gram has USB Type-C™ ports on both sides.

*Above LG USB Hub and cable are not included in the package (sold separately).

Powerful Performance

Intel 13th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimises screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allow fast processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

Surround Sound All Around

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience. Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Intel® Unison™

Seamlessly Connect Devices

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
*Intel® Unison™ supports iOS/Android/Windows mobile operating systems.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation.**

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the charger is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
**The abnormal situations, such as when the charger is disconnected from the laptop or the laptop cover is closed.

Quick Connect

LG Quick Guide app provides useful information by categories, and you can check the details and launch the app on the same screen. Also, you can easily add a gram to the ThinQ app through a QR code.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display** and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.

Key Spec

Operating System

Windows11Home

Processor

i7-1360P

Memory

16GBLPDDR5(DualChannel,6000MHz)

SSD

2TBNVMeGen4M.2(2280)DualSSDslots

weight(kg)

990g

Resolution

FHD1920x1080

Graphic

IntelIrisXeGraphics(i7,i5)

Color gamut

DCI-P3100%(Typical,min90%)

Size (Inch)

15.6Inch

Dimension(inch)

14.0x8.95x0.43~0.49"

All Spec

SYSTEM

Operating System

Windows11Home

Processor

i7-1360P

Graphic

IntelIrisXeGraphics(i7,i5)

Memory

16GBLPDDR5(DualChannel,6000MHz)

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

2TBNVMeGen4M.2(2280)DualSSDslots

MMC Slot

MicroSD

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-CtoRJ45adapter(B2Boption)

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

FullSizeBacklitKeyboard(US:97Key,UK:98Key,w/3ColumnNumericKeypad)

Pointing Device

PrecisionTouchPadw/ScrollandGestureFunction(size:111.6x69.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4PoleHeadset,UStype

USB Type A

N/A

USB Type C

USB4Gen3x2TypeC(x2,withPowerDelivery,DisplayPort,Thunderbolt4)USB3.2Gen2x1(x1,withPowerDelivery,DisplayPort)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

YES

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

60Wh

LED

LED

Power,DC-In,CapsLock,webcam

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

(New,Smallsize)3polewithexternalCtoC2m/5Acable,White/Black(Wall-mount'I'type,forKR/EU)

BUTTON

Button

PowerbuttonwithoutFingerprint

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Update & Recovery

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

PCmover Professional

YES

New Wall paper

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Security Guard

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

YES

OLED Care SW

YES

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

CERTIFIED

Certified

HDRTrueBlack500

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

Yes

fTPM/HW TPM

fTPM,HWTMP

Slim Kensington lock

NO

finger print

NO

Secure mode

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel®Wireless-AX211(802.11ax,2x2,DualBand,BTCombo)

LAN

10/100withRJ45adapter(Option)

BT

BT5.1

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHDIRWebcamwithDualMic(Facerecognition)

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

HDAudiowithDolbyAtmos

Speaker

StereoSpeaker2.0Wx2,Max5W(SmartAmp)

DESIGN

Color

NeptuneBlue

Chassis Materials

Aluminum,Magnesium,PC-ABS

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

356.0x227.45x10.99~12.55mm

Dimension(inch)

14.0x8.95x0.43~0.49"

weight(kg)

990g

weight(lb)

2.18lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

476x271x60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8x10.7x2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.1kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.7lbs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

15.6Inch

Size (cm)

39.6cm

Resolution

FHD1920x1080

Ratio

16:09

Panel Type

OLED

Panel Multi

SDC

Pol

AntiGlareLowReflection

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

0.2ms

Brightness

400nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3100%(Typical,min90%)

Contrast

1,000,000:1(Typical)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(15Z90RT-K)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

Front view

15Z90RT-K.AD7AA1

LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" laptop | paper thin & light with OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor