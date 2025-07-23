We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15” LG gram Laptop, Copilot+, AMD AI Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, gram Hybrid AI, Black
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Leading greatness, award winning excellence
*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Chat On-Device function in Hybrid AI is not currently supported at launch but is expected to be available in a future update.
Hybrid AI
Hybrid AI: On-Device and Cloud synergy
Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, Hybrid AI offers seamless performance and personalised insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Always on, even offline with On-Device AI
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*The feature is not currently supported at launch but is expected to be available in a future update.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
****As the Gram Chat On-device feature is being gradually rolled out, this function will be applied in a future update.
Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.
*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
Microsoft Copilot
Your everyday AI companion
Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.
A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
Recall instantly
Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.
Create your own images easily
Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.
Live translation with captions
Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
*Recall is coming soon through a post-launch Windows update. Timing will vary by device and region. Optimised for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*Cocreator is optimised for English text prompts. Requires Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. Learn more [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*The availability timing of certain Windows Studio Effects features will vary by device and region. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*Live Captions are Currently supports translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages. And available Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and region and over time. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
The light life
LG gram's lightweight of 1,290g in a slim body of 15.4mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design is a perfect example of how durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
Full HD high resolution & sRGB 99% wide colour gamut
Crisp details, vivid experiences
Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colours with the stunning Full HD resolution and the wide colour sRGB 99%. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
Anti-glare display
Stay focused, see clearly
Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
Latest AMD Ryzen AI Processor: Up to 18% Boost in performance for Enhanced productivity
Experience powerful performance with the AMD Ryzen AI Processor. Built for the demands of tomorrow, its delivers lightning-fast speeds, enabling you to tackle even intensive tasks with ease. Whether you're creating content, managing complex workflows, or gaming, it helps you to enjoy maximum efficiency, every time.
Choose the CPU that fits you!
If you are in search of a Copilot+ PC that offers low power consumption, this model is an excellent option to consider. For those requiring a high-performance laptop, the 15Z90T is highly recommended.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
Smooth, swift multitasking
Get the best of both with LPDDR5 channel memory for faster data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quicker access to your storage.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 72Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 27.0 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimise battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.
*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume).
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y25
-
Product name
15Z80T-G.AU78A1
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
15.6 inch
-
Size (cm)
39.6 cm
-
Resolution
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
sRGB 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
AMD RyzenTM AI 7 350
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
AMD Radeon™
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X
STORAGE
-
SSD
1 TB NVMe Gen4
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi-6E
-
BT
BT 5.4
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
SECURITY
-
SSD Security
Yes
-
Slim Kensington lock
Yes (non-slim)
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
Yes (4-pole)
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)
-
HDMI
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery
72 Wh Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W USB Type-C
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.3 x 223.4 x 16.95mm
-
weight(kg)
1.290 kg
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
477 x 298 x 62mm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.25 kg
DESIGN
-
Color
Obsidian Black
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium Alloy
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
12-month
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
