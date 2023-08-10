About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Eco Hybrid™ FDJ608W 8Kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer – A+++
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Eco Hybrid™ FDJ608W 8Kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer – A+++

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FDJ608W

LG Eco Hybrid™ FDJ608W 8Kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer – A+++

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
8kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 680 x 850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Dual inverter Heat Pump™ - Less energy consumption, better protection for your clothes.
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Auto Cleaning Condenser - Less hassle, consistent peformance

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Plastic (Blue White)

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

8

FEATURES

Display

Big LED (2 tone)

Dial Knob

Silver

Door

Black Tint + Silver Rim

Auto Cleaning System

Yes

Hybrid

Yes

Window Button

Touch button

Drum

Stainless

Top Plate

Board (LPM)

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Start/Power Button

Spray, Laser, Cr. Deco

PERFORMANCE

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)

1.45 / 0.8

Power Consumption Left-on Mode

0.38W

Power Consumption Off Mode

0.38W

Duration Left-on Mode

10 min

Standard Programme

Cotton Energy Cupboard

Weighted Programme Time

143

Full Load Time

191

Partial Load Time

107

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Weighted Condensation Efficiency

91

Full Load Condensation

91

Half Load Condensation

91

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A+++

Energy Consumption

176.0 kWh / year

Power Sourse Rating

220-240V, 50Hz

Sound Power Level

62dB

PROGRAMMES

Main Course

Cotton, Mix, Easy Care

Special

Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Quick 30, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicate

Timed Drying

Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm

Additional Function

Delay End, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light, Remote Start

Download Cycle

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

End Beep

Yes

Remain Time / Drying Step

Yes

Clean Filter Notice

Yes

Empty Water Notice

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Filter Sensor

Yes

Leg Adjust

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Possible

SMART FUNCTION

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

WiFi

Yes

OPTIONS

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Buzzer

On/Off

Eco Hybrid Options

Energy, Time

DRY LEVELS

Iron

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

Extra

Yes

SENSORS

Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)

Yes (2ea)

Moisture Sensor

Yes

Door Opening Sensor

Yes

Water Sensor

Yes

Filter Sensor

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product (W x D x H)

600 x 690 x 850

Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

660 x 702 x 920

ACCESSORIES

Accessory Hose

Yes

Rack

Yes

Stacking Kit

Yes

OTHERS

Drawer Capacity

4.9ℓ

REFRIGERANT INFORMATION

Fluorinated greenhouse gas

No

Precharged refrigerant quantity (kg)

0.145

Type of refrigerant

R290

Global Warming Potential (GWP) of refrigerant

3

Total GWP (CO2 eq. Ton)

0.000435

Hermetically Sealed

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDJ608W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDJ608W)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDJ608W)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDJ608W)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDJ608W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 