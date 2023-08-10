We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Eco Hybrid™ RC80U2AV2W 8Kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer – A+++
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Plastic (Blue White)
-
Weight (Kg)
-
8
-
Display
-
Big LED (2 tone Black)
-
Dial Knob
-
Chrome
-
Door
-
Black Tint + Chrome Rim
-
Auto Cleaning System
-
Yes
-
Hybrid
-
Yes
-
Window Button
-
Touch button
-
Drum
-
Stainless
-
Top Plate
-
Board (LPM)
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Start/Power Button
-
Spray, Laser, Cr. Deco
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
-
Yes
-
Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)
-
1.31 / 0.72
-
Power Consumption Left-on Mode
-
0.42W
-
Power Consumption Off Mode
-
0.42W
-
Duration Left-on Mode
-
10 min
-
Standard Programme
-
Cotton Energy Cupboard
-
Weighted Programme Time
-
162
-
Full Load Time
-
209
-
Partial Load Time
-
127
-
Condensation Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Weighted Condensation Efficiency
-
91
-
Full Load Condensation
-
91
-
Half Load Condensation
-
91
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++ -10%
-
Energy Consumption
-
159kWh / year
-
Power Sourse Rating
-
220-240V, 50Hz
-
Sound Power Level
-
62dB
-
Main Course
-
Cotton, Mix, Easy Care
-
Special
-
Duvet, Towel, Allergy Care, Quick 30, Sports Wear, Wool, Delicate
-
Timed Drying
-
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
-
Additional Function
-
Delay End, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light, Remote Start
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
End Beep
-
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
-
Yes
-
Clean Filter Notice
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Leg Adjust
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Reversible Door
-
Possible
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
Buzzer
-
On/Off
-
Eco Hybrid Options
-
Energy, Time
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Extra
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Moisture Sensor
-
Yes
-
Door Opening Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Sensor
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
-
Product (W x D x H)
-
600 x 690 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
-
660 x 702 x 920
-
Accessory Hose
-
Yes
-
Rack
-
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
-
Yes
-
Drawer Capacity
-
4.9ℓ
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
