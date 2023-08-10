We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8KG/6KG WASHER DRYER WITH 6 MOTION DD
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Black
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
-
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
-
6
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
-
67
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1400/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
-
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Display
-
Big Touch LED
-
Door Size (mm)
-
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
-
170°
-
Door Rim
-
Chrome Hairline(safety cover)
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Load Detect
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A (Wash: A+++)
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
-
Wash:55, Dry:25
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
5.44(1.09)
-
Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)
-
10
-
Cycle Time(min) 40ºc Cotton
-
125
-
Washing Performance
-
A
-
Spin Performance
-
A
-
Spin Drying Performance (%)
-
44
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash:55, Spin:75
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
Yes
-
Mix
-
Yes
-
Quick30
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Synthetic
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
-
Yes
-
Dry Only
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Favorite
-
Yes
-
Dry
-
Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
No Spin
-
Yes
-
Time Save
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
-
3-19h
-
Running Time Indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
