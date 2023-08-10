About Cookies on This Site

8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Dryer

FH496AD5

8kg/4kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Dryer

Print

All Spec

TYPE

Type

Freestanding

Platform

550

WD / WO

Washer & Dryer

KEY FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

6 Motion

Yes

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

FEATURES

Body Colour

Silver

Door

Chrome

Display Background Colour

Black

Dial Knop

Chrome

Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

8

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

4

Spin Speed

1400/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature (℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Openning Angle (º)

180

Drum Volume (Liters)

58

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Program Selector

Dial + Button

Diaplay Type

White LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

18:88

Delay Timer

3-19 hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes (Start button Blink)

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

WASH PROGRAM

Cycle No

13

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Cupboard Dry (WD Only)

Yes

Iron Dry (WD only)

Yes

Low Temp Dry (WD Only)

Yes

Time Dry (WD Only)

Yes

Wool

Yes

Intensive 60

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Normal

Yes

Turbo Wash

Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

FH496AD5

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)

6.48

Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)

1.36

Washing Performance Class

A

Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃

44%

Max spin speed (RPM)

1400

Wash Capacity (KG)

8

Drying Capacity (KG)

4

Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)

100

Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)

65

Washing and drying time (Min)

744

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)

1296

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)

20000

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)

272

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)

13000

Standard Washing Program

Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm

