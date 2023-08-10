About Cookies on This Site

9KG/6KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TRUESTEAM™ and 6 Motion DD

Specs

Reviews

Support

9KG/6KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TRUESTEAM™ and 6 Motion DD

FH4A8FDH2N

9KG/6KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TRUESTEAM™ and 6 Motion DD

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Black

Panel

White

Door Rim

Chrome

Black Tint Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

9

Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

6

Drum Volume (Litres)

67

FEATURES

Steam

Yes

Spin Speed

1400

Variable Spin Speed

14001200/1000/800/400/No spin

Display

1888 LED

Smart Diagnosis

SDS 3.0

NFC

Smart Diagnosis, Download Course, One Touch

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance

A

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Steam Refresh

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care / Synthetic

Yes

Mix

Yes

Quick30

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Wash+Dry

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Beeper

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Favorite

Yes

Time Save

Yes

Normal

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Steam Wash

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

Delay

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

DISPLAY

Time Delay (hour)

3-19h

Temp. Indication

Yes

Rinsing Indication

Yes

Spin RPM Indication

Yes

Favourite Indication

Yes

Running Time Indicator

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Colour Protection

Yes

Noise Minimize

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

