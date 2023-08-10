We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9KG/6KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TRUESTEAM™ and 6 Motion DD
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Black
-
Panel
-
White
-
Door Rim
-
Chrome
-
Black Tint Door
-
Yes
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
-
9
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
-
6
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
-
67
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Spin Speed
-
1400
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
14001200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Display
-
1888 LED
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
SDS 3.0
-
NFC
-
Smart Diagnosis, Download Course, One Touch
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance
-
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care / Synthetic
-
Yes
-
Mix
-
Yes
-
Quick30
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Favorite
-
Yes
-
Time Save
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Steam Wash
-
Yes
-
Steam Softener
-
Yes
-
Delay
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Time Delay (hour)
-
3-19h
-
Temp. Indication
-
Yes
-
Rinsing Indication
-
Yes
-
Spin RPM Indication
-
Yes
-
Favourite Indication
-
Yes
-
Running Time Indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Colour Protection
-
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Dry 30
-
Yes
-
Dry 60
-
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
-
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
-
Yes
