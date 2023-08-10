About Cookies on This Site

12/8 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

12/8 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

FH695BDH2N

12/8 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Blue White

Display Background Color

Black

Door Rim

Chrome

Black Tint Door

Yes

FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

6 Motion

Yes

Variable Spin Speed

1600/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/40/60/95ºc

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)

Yes

Display

Dot Blue LCD

Smart Diagnosis

SDS 3.0

NFC

Download cycle, NFC

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Opening Angle

120º

Drum Hole Size (mm)

320(R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Aqua-Lock

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)

A

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1600

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Steam Refresh

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care / Synthetic

Yes

Mix

Yes

Quick30

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Wash + Dry

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Beeper

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Favorite

Yes

Time Save

Yes

Normal

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse⁺ + Hold

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

Delay

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Normal Eco

Yes

Low Temp

Yes

Iron

Yes

Eco

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product (W x D x H)

600 x 640 x 850

Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

660 x 705 x 885

Weight (Kg)

73

DISPLAY

Program Selector

Dial + Touch

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

Graphic

Time Delay (Hour)

3-19h

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Wear

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Colour Protection

Yes

Quick Wash + Dry

Yes

Quiet Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin (Default)

Yes

Dry 30

Yes

Dry 60

Yes

Turbo Dry

Yes

Shirt Dry

Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

FH695BDH2N

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)

7.95

Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)

1.26

Washing Performance Class

A

Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃

0.44

Max spin speed (RPM)

1600

Wash Capacity (KG)

12

Drying Capacity (KG)

8

Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)

130

Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)

72

Washing and drying time (Min)

724

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)

1590

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)

26000

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)

252

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)

14400

Standard Washing Program

Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm

Noise level - Wash (dBA)

55

