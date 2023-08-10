We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12/8 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Blue White
-
Display Background Color
-
Black
-
Door Rim
-
Chrome
-
Black Tint Door
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1600/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/40/60/95ºc
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Detergent Water (Circulation)
-
Yes
-
Display
-
Dot Blue LCD
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
SDS 3.0
-
NFC
-
Download cycle, NFC
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
-
120º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
320(R)
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Aqua-Lock
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)
-
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1600
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care / Synthetic
-
Yes
-
Mix
-
Yes
-
Quick30
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Favorite
-
Yes
-
Time Save
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse⁺ + Hold
-
Yes
-
Steam Softener
-
Yes
-
Delay
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Normal Eco
-
Yes
-
Low Temp
-
Yes
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Product (W x D x H)
-
600 x 640 x 850
-
Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)
-
660 x 705 x 885
-
Weight (Kg)
-
73
-
Program Selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
-
Graphic
-
Time Delay (Hour)
-
3-19h
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Deodorization
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
School Uniform
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Colour Protection
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
-
Yes
-
Dry 30
-
Yes
-
Dry 60
-
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
-
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
-
Yes
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
FH695BDH2N
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)
-
7.95
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)
-
1.26
-
Washing Performance Class
-
A
-
Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃
-
0.44
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1600
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
12
-
Drying Capacity (KG)
-
8
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)
-
130
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)
-
72
-
Washing and drying time (Min)
-
724
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)
-
1590
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)
-
26000
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)
-
252
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)
-
14400
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton Large 60℃ + Max rpm
-
Noise level - Wash (dBA)
-
55
