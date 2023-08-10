8Kg Washer / 4Kg Dryer

About Cookies on This Site

WD-12316RDK

FINISH

Color/Finish

Silver

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

8

Drum Volume (Litres)

60

PROGRAMES

No. of Programs

9 Programs - Cotton, Cotton-Eco, Synthetic, Delicate, Wool/Silk, Hand Wash, Quick 30, Duvet and Drain

No. of special options

9 Additional Options - Prewash, Rinse Hold, Rinse +, Rinse ++, Intensive, No Spin, Child-Lock, Time Delay, Dry

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Audible End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Time Remaining / Status Indicator

Yes

FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Auto Balance

Yes

Spin Speed

1200

with Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Temperature

Cold/30/40/50/60/95

Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-cold Fill Only

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Rinse System

Yes

Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Advanced Display

Yes

Door Size (mm)

300mm

Door Opening Angle

180

PERFORMANCE

Water Consumption (Liter)

144 (64)

Energy Consumption (kWh)

7.34

Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton

119

Spin Drying

B

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:53, Spin:69, Dry:48

