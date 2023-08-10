About Cookies on This Site

WiFi connected | 12kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | Black Steel
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

WiFi connected | 12kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | Black Steel

Product Information Sheet
F4V1012BTSE

WiFi connected | 12kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | Black Steel

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More

WM-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection4
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Weighs your laundry and detects the softness of your fabric and automatically selects the washing pattern for each fabric based on deep-learning technology.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™?2

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes4
TurboWash™360

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

LG's advanced TurboWash™360 technology uses a 3D multi-nozzle that sprays water in 4 directions to reach every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

There is a map of the world in black and grey in the background. There is a green capital A sitting on a stage in the foreground. The two more capital green A's appear on either side of the original A and an arrow comes out from the bottom of one leg of the original A and shoots up. The three A's represent the grade A energy efficiency of the product. A bar graph on the bottom left with the ENERGY label has an arrow that points at the highest green level.
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
A

Energy Efficiency

Grade
A

Spin Performance

Grade
A

Noise

Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic4
Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
WM-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-06-2-Steam-Plus

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

30% Less Wrinkles2

30% Less Wrinkles

Steam easily penetrates through the clothes to reduce wrinkles. Gentle care with 30% less wrinkles.
99.9% Allergen Removal2

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space4
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
More Durable and Hygienic4
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

A durable and elegant tempered glass door with hygienic and durable stainless steel lifters.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant2
Design

More Visible and Elegant

A more visible display and a larger knob size with a sleek metallic finish.
Smart Appliance4
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

DIMENSIONS

F4V1012BTSE

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 615

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

Add Item

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

No

Steam

No

Foam Detection System

No

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ezDispense

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

TurboWash

No

Drum Light

No

TrueSteam

No

Dual Dry

No

Centum System

No

PROGRAMS

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Stain Care

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Steam Care

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cotton

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Cotton +

No

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hand Wash

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Outdoor

No

Intensive 60

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 30

No

Quick 60

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Skin Care

No

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Speed Wash

No

Spin+Drain

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 59

No

TurboWash 49

No

Steam Refresh

No

Wash+Dry

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Delay End

Yes

Softener Level

No

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Spin

Yes

Steam

Yes

Temp

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Wi-Fi

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Cold Wash

No

Wash

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091351517

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

No

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

Black Steel

Door Type

Tempered Glass

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.62

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

55

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.919

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.36

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

70

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

150

Wash Capacity (kg)

12

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

57

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1135

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 705

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

615

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 615

Weight include packing (kg)

77

Weight (kg)

73

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4V1012BTSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4V1012BTSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4V1012BTSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4V1012BTSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

F4V1012BTSE

WiFi connected | 12kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | Black Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet