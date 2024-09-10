We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, Black
A smarter wash for a better life
Minimal design, superior clean
A minimalistic LCD panel gives you easy control
Laundry in A-30%
Save on energy costs while enjoying impressive wash power
Less microplastic waste
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes
AI-powered fabric care
Deep-learning AI DD™ detects fabric for optimal care.
Simply, brilliant
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Microplastic Care Cycle
Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%
Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3 kg of load (100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle (F4Y7EYPBW).
Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
TurboWash™360°
A powerful wash in 39 minutes
Each load is gently, thoroughly cleaned by four
TurboWash™ 360˚ spray nozzles in just 39 minutes.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with
TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Deep-learning AI DD™
Optimised cleaning and clothing protection
AI Inverter DD™ detects fabric and chooses from 20,000+ big data for optimal care.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2023.
*Al Wash cycle with 3 kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W).
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
ezDispense™
Laundry made easy: auto-dose for 31 loads
ezDispense™ detects load size, releases the optimal detergent, and holds enough for up to 31 loads.
The laundry bin is open, and the detergent is poured.
*Wash up to 31 loads when filling both compartments with detergent.
*Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
Optimised laundry
Cycles optimised for your washing habits
Enjoy simplified laundry with fewer steps. Your machine will automatically select your most used courses and options for washes tailored to your needs and habits.
*After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.
*Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, they are also selected automatically.
Steam™
Steam-powered allergen reduction
LG Steam™ gives clothes a deep clean, reducing dust mites and elevating comfort.
The child and mother are lying on the bed.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
Smart Pairing™
Convenient connectivity for easier laundry
With Smart Pairing™, your washer and dryer
communicate to give your clothes optimal care.
*Both appliances must be connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and the LG ThinQ™ app on a compatible mobile device to utilize Smart Pairing™.
Scent+
Fresh laundry scents lingering like a gentle breeze
Enjoy a long-lasting fresh fragrance with an option that incorporates softener deep into fabric.
A woman is sitting in front of a washing machine, sniffing the scent of washed clothes.
*Tested by on February 2024 by Intertek. Cotton cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Cotton cycle without Scent+ option (3.5 kg IEC load)
*Activating the 'Scent+' option maintained remaining scent at least 100 % more than deactivating the option when measured 6 hours after washing program
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with voice assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
FAQ
What is the standard-size washing machine?
All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.
Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™
Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated
(as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).
When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around,
increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)
The result may depend on the usage environment.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs.
The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.
It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimise washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness.
The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting
Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
* Tested by Intertek on January 2023.
Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work.
In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!
Do washing machines come in different colours?
LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x890x565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1360
-
ezDispense
No
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Matte Black
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
LCD
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
Yes
ENERGY
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bed Sheets
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
Yes
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
100
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x890x660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x890x565
-
Weight (kg)
68.0
-
Weight include packing (kg)
72.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
31
-
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
46
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
Yes
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.661
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.287
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.146
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
71
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
B
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
53.9
-
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
240
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
180
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
130
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
11.0
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096105276
COMPLIANCE
-
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
