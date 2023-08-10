About Cookies on This Site

7KG 6 Motion DD Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

FH2B8QDA1

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

White

Panel

White

Panel Frame

White

Door Rim

Silver

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

7

Drum Volume (Litres)

59

FEATURES

Control

Touch

Display

1888 LED

Smart Diagnosis

SDS 3.0

NFC

Smart Diagnosis

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class

A+++-30%

Water Consumption (Litre)

9,300 (L/Annual)

Energy Consumption (kWh)

122(kWh/Anual)

Spin Drying Class

A

Spin Drying Performance (RMC)

44%

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:75, Spin:55

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1200

PROGRAMMES

Hygiene

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Dark Wash

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Child-Lock

Yes

Crease Care

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Favourite

Yes

DISPLAY

Time Delay (hour)

3-19hrs

Running Time Indicator

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

