Which LG NanoCell TV is right for me? | LG EXPERIENCE

Which LG NanoCell TV is right for me?
01.12.2020
4K Ultra HD TV just got better. NanoCell are the best LED TVs we make at LG. Get the right one for you with our guide…
Buying a new TV is a big investment – you want something that looks and sounds amazing and is built to last. Our LG NanoCell 4K models are the best LED TVs we make at LG – designed for the future as much as today.
What is NanoCell TV?
The most advanced LCD TV technology, NanoCell is one of the very best ways to watch everything from standard broadcast TV to the latest 4K movies and boxsets on Netflix -
How does NanoCell work?
NanoCell TVs provide you with the purest picture clarity wherever you’re sat.
Our nano-engineering technology filters and refines the image.
It works by using particles that absorb unwanted light, creating deep reds and greens and subtler, more accurate colours.
Colours remain accurate and vibrant at the widest viewing angles, meaning there’s never a bad seat in the house – whether you’re in the sweet spot on the sofa or out on the wing in an armchair.
Why choose LG NanoCell? 5 benefits
1. Wide viewing angle for crowded sofas
You’ve invited friends over for a big night in. People viewing a regular TV from the side – for example the corner armchair – experience distorted colours.
Not so with LG NanoCell 4K TVs. Picture quality is retained – even at very wide viewing angles . With NanoCell technology colours are more accurate, natural and consistent across the whole screen – no matter where you sit.
2. Atmospheric movies with dimming technology
You’re watching an atmospheric movie. All dark cityscapes and stormy seas. But the action on screen is more grey than black.
This is because LED TVs use a backlight to create a picture. This can lead to light bleed.
LG NanoCell has far greater control over its backlight thanks to Full Array Dimming* and Local Dimming*.
*Type of dimming technology varies by model
3. The best of 4K and HDR content at your fingertips
New boxsets on Netflix and Amazon, as well as top-flight football on Sky and BT, are best watched in 4K. This is because 4K offers 4 times the detail of HD, and LG NanoCell TVs are among the very best ways to watch it.
HDR (or high dynamic range) works hand in hand with 4K to transform your at-home experience. HDR brings brighter whites, deeper blacks, and all the nuanced shades in between, to your TV. Experience over one billion colours and world-class levels of detail with our LG 4K TVs. What can I watch on my LG TV? Guide to Netflix and Amazon
4. Cinematic sound of Dolby Atmos®
You’re on the sofa ready for movie night. You’ve got the popcorn and hit the lights. But your TV’s sound just cannot match the cinematic experience.
LG NanoCell 4K TVs are compatible with Dolby Atmos® – the future of home cinema. Rather than coming through two left and right channels, sound flows all around you, so you feel like you’re in the thick of the action. Combine a LG NanoCell TV with an LG Soundbar to experience Dolby Atmos® at its best.
5. Fast-paced action runs smoothly
You’re watching motor racing or playing a fast-paced game on your 4K console. The action is moving so fast it seems your screen can’t keep up – leading to a slight blurring effect.Not so with LG NanoCell. Using Motion Pro technology, LG NanoCell TVs display fast-moving sport free of blur.
It’s all about the number of frames per second (fps) your TV can handle. Regular TV is broadcast at 30-60fps, but LG NanoCell TVs can handle up to 120fps, dependent on model. Even the fastest-paced action is rendered smoothly.
Finding the right LG NanoCell TV for you
We’ve recommended LG NanoCell TVs to suit movie lovers, sports fans and busy families. Read on to find the right TV for you.
NanoCell TVs for movie lovers
Enter the thrill of the chase in the latest Hollywood blockbuster or immerse yourself in the emotional pull of a critically acclaimed indie film. LG NanoCell TVs are one of the best ways to watch movies at home – here are the features that matter the most.
Features to love
- Full Array Dimming: Enjoy deep, inky blacks for authentic night skies, with greater control of the TV backlight (some models have local dimming).
- 4K and 8K: Netflix and Prime Video stream movies in 4K. As do Ultra HD Blu-ray players and discs. Get the best 4K experience with LG NanoCell (some models boast 8K resolution too).
- Dolby Atmos®: Cinematic sound that flows around you. From whirring helicopters to crashes of thunder – pair with an LG Soundbar
- HDR Formats: See movies as the director intended with support for HDR formats including Dolby Vision®, HDR 10 and more.
- Dolby Vision®: This advanced form of dynamic HDR, Dolby Vision optimises your movies frame by frame to improve tone definition and colour.
- Filmmaker Mode: Enjoy your favourite movies as the director intended them to be seen with our new Filmmaker Mode.
- NanoCell Colour: The bright red and blue of Spiderman will pop from your screen. NanoCell tech filters colour to ensure it’s accurate, even and pure.
- AI Sound: Hear the soundtrack and special effects at their best with AI technology that optimises the audio to suit whatever you are watching.
Recommended TV – LG Nano 95
The Nano 95, with its 55 or 65-inch screen, is the ultimate home cinema. Hear Dolby Atmos® with even more oomph, with powerful 40w speakers. Soak up deep black colours with our Full Array Dimming technology. Everything is sharper, faster, with the a9 Gen 3 – our most advanced TV brain. And with 8K as well as 4K resolution, the Nano 95 is ready for the future of TV and film. Browse the Nano 95
NanoCell TVs for sports fans
Football is coming home. See the fastest passes in clear motion, the beads of sweat on players’ faces. Watch the action unfold from any angle. LG NanoCell TVs are one of the best ways to watch football at home – here are the features that matter the most.
Features to love
- Dolby Atmos®: Sky Sports shows top-flight football in Atmos. Feel the roar of the crowd unfold around you – combine with an LG Soundbar for an even better audio experience.
- NanoCell Colour: The bright green pitch and blue skies are vibrant, even, and accurate - NanoCell tech filters colours to make pure.
- 4K Ultra HD: Enjoy football with four times the detail of Full HD when you’re watching UHD channels on Sky or BT Sport.
- Motion Pro: Fast-paced action – such as tiki-taka passing – stays smooth with Motion Pro technology on NanoCell TVs. Enjoy sport, action and more without losing motion quality.
- Wide Viewing Angle: Friends over for the match? Get the same picture quality no matter where you sit – even when at the side of the room.
- AI Sound: Soak up the stadium atmosphere with AI technology which creates a virtual surround sound experience to optimise your audio enjoyment.
Recommended TV – LG Nano 90
The Nano 90 is the perfect TV for match days. It comes in a range of screen sizes to suit rooms big and small – from 55-inch right up to 75-inch for the ultimate live football experience. Enjoy the match in Ultra HD with 4K resolution, while 20w speakers (40w for 75-inch) bring Dolby Atmos® home. Powered by the a7 Gen 3 processor, the brain of our NanoCell TVs. Browse the Nano 90
NanoCell TV for busy families
Family TVs must be good all-rounders. From being easy to use and catering for everyone’s taste, to doing justice to movie nights at home. All without breaking the budget. LG NanoCell TVs are one of the best options for a family TV – here are the features that matter the most.
Features to love
- TV apps: Catch up on Netflix boxsets and movies on Sky Store. Switch between live TV and YouTube. Do it all from one simple home-screen.
- Size Options: How big is your living room? LG NanoCell TVs range from 49-inch to 86-inch, so you can get the right one for your home.
- Design: Complement your interiors with the minimalist design – the bezel (frame around the screen) is so thin you can barely see it.
- Google Assistant: Use the power of LG AI, and Google Assistant and Alexa, to find what you want to watch or check the weather.
- Local Dimming: Movie nights on the sofa will be more atmospheric with deeper black colours created by better backlight control.
- Dolby Atmos®: Save money on family cinema trips with the cinematic sound of Atmos - add an LG Soundbar for the best experience.
Recommended TV – LG Nano 86
Enjoy the picture quality of our NanoCell TVs without going over budget. Screen sizes range from 49-inch to 65-inch with the Nano 86. This is our lowest-priced TV to include Dolby Atmos®, with slightly less powerful 20w speakers. It’s an ideal LG 55-inch 4K TV for an average-sized room. Browse the Nano 86
