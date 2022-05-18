About Cookies on This Site

Energy-saving tips for your fridge

By Jane 18.05.2022

01.jpg

Fancy putting a freeze on your electricity bill? Then knowing how you can save energy and the environment using just your fridge may come in handy for you. Read on below for a few simple tips and tricks below which show how a little effort can go a long way when it comes to reducing energy from your daily fridge usage.

Your fridge leaks energy every time you open the door

When you open the door of your fridge, a surge of warm air from outside forces it to work harder to lower the temperature. Read on for tips and tricks to help save energy and maybe even reduce your household bills.

It’s hard to find what you need quickly in a poorly organized fridge, so the door will remain open for longer, leading to energy wastage. An over-stocked fridge also prevents cold air from circulating properly. Schedule a regular clear-out to improve air flow and enable you to find the items you need more quickly. 

On the other hand, your freezer functions best when fully stocked. If you have gaps, pop in some spare ice packs or a bottle of frozen water to help keep temperatures low and boost energy efficiency. 


02.jpg
02.jpg

How to save energy with your fridge temperature

Just as how there is a golden rule to how well stocked your fridge should be, your fridge freezer temperature can also have a large impact on its energy efficiency and cost. Did you know that your household can save energy by setting your fridge freezer to the optimal temperature?

Experts recommend setting your fridge to a temperature between three and five degrees Celsius according to the manufacturer’s guidelines to prevent food from rotting and to help maximise its nutrients.


03.jpg
03.jpg

Keep a note of whats inside

We’ve all found a surprise ingredient hidden away at the back of a shelf or drawer — often long past its use-by date. Prevent food waste by keeping track of the contents of your fridge using Post-it notes, a memo system in a notebook or a small magnetic whiteboard stuck to the door. Some people find it easier to attach receipts or food labels then discard them as they are used up.

Clearly label plastic bags and boxes in your freezer so you can easily identify what’s inside. Rotate foods by expiry date so you are circulating ingredients, and group foodstuffs by type: e.g., one shelf for breads, another for ready meals, another for vegetables, fruit, etc. The quicker it is to locate what you seeking, the less energy you will waste from having the door open.


04.jpg
04.jpg

Get organized

Allocating certain parts of your fridge and freezer for different foods will prolong the life of your groceries as well as make it easier to find what you are looking for. You will save time AND energy.


The coldest to warmest spots are as follows:

  • Inner freezer (best for meat and seafood)
  • Freezer shelves 
  • Freezer door
  • Inner fridge (best for meat)
  • Crisper drawer(s)
  • Fridge shelves/ door (best for sauces, jams, relishes)


Adopting a system for food storage will help you eat more healthily and prevent excess spending on foods that go off before you get around to eating them.


05.jpg
05.jpg

Your fridge power consumption: How to reduce energy usage effortlessly

Our fridges are indispensable fixtures in the kitchen, keeping our food fresh and our drinks cold, but not all models use the same amount of energy: factors such as size, age of the fridge, and (crucially) energy-efficiency rating all impact on the amount of electricity your refrigerator uses.

You’ll be pleased to know that all new LG refrigerators are fitted with a low-energy inverter Linear Compressor™, which runs on 32% less energy than other conventional reciprocating compressors in the market. And since the Linear Compressor™ also helps maintain your food at optimal freshness, you can be confident that with your LG fridge power consumption you are maximising your health while minimising your energy footprint.


Life's Good!



1 Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

