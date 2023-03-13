How to make ice balls for picture-perfect cocktails | LG EXPERIENCE

Ice balls last longer because, compared to the classic cubed design, they have less surface area. This means that ice cubes melt much faster, since they have more contact with the surrounding liquid.





Four ways to master the ice ball

If you want to make your own ice balls, here are four common methods you can try:

1. Use a special ice ball mould

A simple solution that works in the same way as an ice cube tray, they generally consist of two moulds that can be filled with water to create ice balls. Single moulds are available but you’ll easily find trays that can make upwards of six ice balls at a time.

There are numerous moulds available but be careful to pay attention to the size of the sphere. Mini ice balls may look fun, but they can melt just as quickly as ice cubes. Two-inch balls are considered the most effective when it comes to slow dilution.

2. Create ice balls quickly with a metal press

True cocktail aficionados will own a shaker, muddler and spirit measures. But only those who really want to show off will invest in an ice ball press.

Often made of aluminium, these stylish metal moulds break down a large chuck of ice to form a flawless sphere. Requiring just a bit of force and a large stock of ice blocks, these presses can make a high volume of ice balls and are great if you’re throwing a cocktail party.

3. Make ice balls easily with balloon forms

This method takes a bit of practice and won’t yield a perfect sphere. But balloon forms are the most affordable way to concoct a drink that belongs on social media.

Just grab a balloon, fill it with water, tie it up and then place it in the freezer overnight. Not only will you create a cool teardrop shape, but you can adjust the size of the water-filled balloon to suit any of your glasses.

4. Get a flawless sphere every time with an automatic ice ball maker

The quickest solution is investing in an automatic ice ball maker, which prepares symmetrically round orbs with the touch of a button. You can purchase a standalone ice ball machine that sits on your countertop, but your fridge can do the hard work for you.