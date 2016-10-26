Introducing Hombot Square Turbo | LG EXPERIENCE

The only vacuum cleaner with a video surveillance system

LG presents a state-of-the-art solution in robotic vacuuming: Hombot Square Turbo Series 12+ and 12, the only suction robots on the market that have a video surveillance system. In addition, the range comes with other devices that meet the latest technological proposals for cleaning and surveillance in the home, which carry on its identity, its unique square design, and improve the engine throughout the range. It also has an exclusive Smart Inverter engine with a 10-year warranty.



With the launch of the new LG Hombot Square Turbo, LG has relied on the independent market research institute Punto de Fuga, which carried out an external study to find out consumers' opinions concerning this category and to compare LG vacuum cleaner robot with those of the competition. The results are very compelling, 97% of respondents prefer the LG vacuum cleaner robots over the competition after conducting a blind test.

In addition to this study, interviews were conducted in the main Spanish cities and the main impulses for the purchasing of this category were the effectiveness of cleaning, ease of use, silence and product quality, which provide the confidence that the brand produces and the technology that it uses. And it is these four pillars where LG especially shines. In 95% of cases, consumers prefer the cleaning efficiency of Hombot Square Turbo, and its technology is preferred by 97% of consumers. As for cleaning in corners, the LG device is also the one chosen in 93% of cases and its low sound level is the aspect selected by 95%.

On the other hand, the study ensures that consumers feel that, with vacuum cleaner robots, they free up their leisure time, so they can have more time to spend with loved ones.