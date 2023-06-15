We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
INSPIRATION
11 Years of LG OLED: Over a Decade at the Top and No Sign of Slowing Down
LG is celebrating 11 years of innovative OLED TVs and technology
- 11 years of LG OLED TVs
- The history & legacy of LG OLED
- Looking back some of the best & most innovative LG OLED TVs
- What’s next for LG OLED & the LG OLED G4
- FAQs
This year, LG OLED celebrates its 11th anniversary – a monumental achievement that owes much to LG’s tenacity and innovative spirit.
LG OLED TVs were first introduced to the world in 2013, overcoming a variety of technical difficulties and skepticism from industry experts. When competitors turned to alternative technologies, LG saw an opportunity to usher in a new era for television by investing heavily in this unchartered territory, and the rest is history.
LG OLED has evolved into a mainstay of the premium TV market in just eleven years, through its unmatched contrast which enables perfect blacks and true-to-life colours, as well as its unprecedented flexibility and thinness.
LG’s history & legacy of OLED TVs
When did the first OLED TV come out from LG?
1987 marks the year that OLED technology was first invented on the history of TV timeline. Its initial use was for digital cameras. It wasn’t until 2004 that technology companies began to see the potential of OLED technology for TVs, computers, and portable screens.
In 2010, LG entered the OLED playing field with the release of the LG 15-inch 15EL9500 OLED TV. With its ultra-flat, compact screen and sleek, innovative design, it’s no surprise that LG’s first OLED product was a success. And this was only the beginning. By 2013, LG had become an OLED TV market leader.
History
Learn about the full history of LG OLED TVs here.
After successfully mass producing the world’s first 55-inch Full HD OLED TV in 2013, LG has continued to push boundaries with its OLED-optimized hardware and software innovations.
Among the company’s many groundbreaking OLED products are the paper-thin Wallpaper TV from 2017, and 2020’s unprecedented Rollable TV, which features a display that can roll down and disappear into the TV’s base. In 2022, the company introduced the world’s largest OLED TV the new 97-inch wireless model – and, back in 2019, it was the first to release an 88-inch 8K OLED TV.
History
At the top for over a decade, LG OLED has time and again been recognised as the best. The plaudits started even before the official release of the company’s first LG OLED TV model.
LG OLED has been honoured at the annually held CES Innovation Award for eleven consecutive years, and received numerous accolades from major publications, including several 'Best TV of the Year ‘titles and countless claims of being 'the best TV I’ve ever reviewed,' 'a true Marvel'' and 'the king of TVs.'
LG’s OLED TVs account for 60 percent of all OLED TVs sold worldwide and has exceeded 15 million units in terms of cumulative shipments at the end of last year.
LG’s OLED TVs account for 60 percent of all OLED TVs sold worldwide and has exceeded 15 million units in terms of cumulative shipments at the end of last year.
As the premium TV market leader for the past 11 years, LG has improved public awareness of OLED through continuous and progressive marketing activities centring on the uniqueness of OLED and the development and refinement of its self-lit display technology. LG has been carrying out engaging campaigns focusing on a range of different arenas – from movies and sports to gaming and the world of art – and highlighting elements that are unique to OLED, such as self-emissive pixels, perfect blacks, vivid colours, slim design, and diverse form factors.
In the visually stunning and emotionally moving 2016 'Aurora' campaign, the accurate image reproduction of LG’s 4K OLED TVs brings the incomparable beauty of the Northern Lights to life.
The 2021 LG 'Light Up Your World' campaign highlighted the memorable user experience that only LG OLED and its self-lit pixels can provide. On top of that, the company has been showcasing the incredible image quality of its OLED TVs, and the exciting new possibilities for artistic expression they offer, with the global LG OLED ART project, also established in 2021.
In recent years, LG has been on a journey to provide next-level lifestyle value through introducing new OLED innovations under the Lifestyle Screen umbrella to offer a diverse user experience catered to segmented user needs. For example, LG OLED FLEX is a bendable gaming TV that can change from flat to curved whenever the user wants fora one-screen-fits-all solution. The unique, distinctive TVs from the LG OLED Objet Collection, meanwhile, add beauty and style to any interior.
The best LG OLED TVs over the past 11 years
Never content to rest on its laurels, LG continues to defy convention and break new ground to drive the evolution of OLED and unlock new lifestyle experiences based on customer value.
Paying homage to some of the most innovative LG OLED TVs so far
To celebrate the last eleven years of LG OLED, let’s take a deep dive into the LG OLED model history and look at some of the best OLED TVs that have hit the market over the years:
2013: The LG EA9800 OLED TV
As a last minute addition to the lineup showcased at CES 2013, LG unveiled The LG EA9800 OLED TV, the world’s first OLED TV with curved panel. The revolutionary 4K curved screen stunned judges and spectators alike, combined with OLED technology, as they were able to see stunning, crisp visuals from any angle without distortion.
The LG EA9800 came in just a 55-inch model size, which at the time was one of the largest display sizes available.
The LG EA9800 OLED TV marks just how far LG has come with OLED technology over the past eleven years, and we cannot wait to show you what’s coming next.
2017: The LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 TV
The LG W7 range goes down in LG OLED TV history as one of the most ingenious designs from LG to date. The W stands for ‘wallpaper’ as this state-of-the-art OLED display boats a minuscule 2.57mm thick OLED panel. The OLED panel is so thin and flexible that it can be mounted directly onto a wall using ultra-slim magnetic brackets, giving the impression that the screen is floating. This design approach minimizes the space between the TV and the wall, creating a sleek and minimalist look.
2019:The LG SIGNATURE OLED Z9 88-inch TV
Making its debut at CES 2019, the LG SIGNATURE OLED 88Z9P TV was LG’s first 8K OLED TV. The defining features of this TV was its massive 88-inch OLED display and 8K resolution, offering four times the number of pixels compared to 4K TVs. The large screen size and incredibly high screen resolution delivered an immersive viewing experience, combined with OLED technology that exceptional picture quality with deep blacks, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles. The OLED 88ZP TV is ideal for home cinema setups and large living spaces.
Check out LG’s most recent ultra-large 8K OLED TV model here.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R
This model goes down in LG OLED history as one of the most innovative designs. The LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV was like no other. First showcased at CES 2020, perhaps the most distinctive feature of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was its rollable display, where the screen can be rolled partially or fully back into the base. The unique design of LG SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV epitomises the innovative ideology that LG OLED TVs are synonymous with, securing its place in the LG OLED TV Hall of Fame.
The LG OLED evo C4 TV
A newer LG OLED model, but one of the most popular OLED TVs to date, the LG OLED evo C4 was released in 2024. The C4 became a fan favourite quickly, as it combines the cutting-edge design and technology you’d expect from an OLED TV with a heap of brand-new AI-powered smart features from LG's Alpha 9 Gen7 AI processor. In a review from Tech Radar, the LG OLED C4 was described as “priced less than flagship OLED TVs while providing premium features and performance”. The AI-driven LG OLED CS has revolutionised the totally immersive viewing experience, as it uses machine learning algorithms to analyse and optimise image and sound quality in real time!
What’s next for LG OLED?
Needless to say, LG has been working tirelessly over the last eleven years to realise the immense potential of OLED. Building on what it has achieved so far, the company will continue to create and innovate for years to come, exploring more of the near-limitless possibilities to deliver ever-greater customer value.
Taking a walk down the LG OLED hall of fame and looking at some of LG’s most ground-breaking and industry-defining OLED TV designs, I’m sure we’re all wondering ‘What’s next for LG OLED TVs in 2024?’
It’s safe to say that 2024 is shaping up to be potentially the best year so far for LG OLED TV’s. Having already swept the OLED TV category at this year’s CES Innovation awards, winning 12 awards, let’s take a look at some of the all-new OLED TV designs coming up this year, that are sure to go down in LG history:
The LG OLED evo G4
With intelligent AI and sleek design being the standout features of this display, it’s no wonder that the LG OLED evo G4 was one of the most highly anticipated LG releases this year. The Zero Gap Design allows for the G4 to sit flush against your wall, for seamless integration into your home. Along with an Alpha 11 AI processor, the G4 boasts all-new AI features to personally your TV watch experience, like AI Customization, AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro. Additionally, the Brightness Booster Max technology enhances the overall viewing experience, delivering vibrant and clear visuals.
The LG OLED evo M4
A sister-model to the G4, the LG OLED evo M4 boasts a sleek and streamlined display, epitomizing LG’s commitment to forward-thinking design and state-of-the-art technology. Its ultra-thin display is designed to sit flush against your wall, offering a hassle-free and clutter-free setup. With 4K 120Hz wireless video and audio transfer, the M4 allows for a minimal look without the tangle of wires, ensuring a seamless integration into your living space. This design makes it convenient to connect input devices from any location, providing a truly location-free viewing experience.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED T
The LG SIGNATURE OLED T takes blending seamlessly into your home to a new level. This OLED is not only completely wireless, but totally transparent. The T has revolutionised dual screen display, as it’s black screen display can drop down to reveal a completely transparent screen, as if your TV homepage apps were floating in midair. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is taking totally immersive viewing to the next level!
FAQs
Which is the best LG OLED TV?
LG has a wide range of OLED TVs to choose from, each with individual qualities that make it different from the next. Ultimately, to find the best LG OLED TV for you, you need to narrow down what features you’re looking for!
To find out what LG OLED TV is right for you according to the experts, check out this guide.
Is an LG OLED worth it?
Whether an LG OLED TV is worth it really depends on your specific needs, preferences, and budget. Check out our 9 reasons to invest in an OLED TV to see the full range of features on offer.
Having pioneered OLED technology for over a decade, LG has mastered the art of blending cutting-edge technology with elegant design, ensuring each television is a seamless addition to your home. If you're looking for innovation married with style, then an LG OLED TV is undoubtedly a choice worth considering.