11 Years of LG OLED: Over a Decade at the Top and No Sign of Slowing Down

At the top for over a decade, LG OLED has time and again been recognised as the best. The plaudits started even before the official release of the company’s first LG OLED TV model.

LG OLED has been honoured at the annually held CES Innovation Award for eleven consecutive years, and received numerous accolades from major publications, including several 'Best TV of the Year ‘titles and countless claims of being 'the best TV I’ve ever reviewed,' 'a true Marvel'' and 'the king of TVs.'

LG’s OLED TVs account for 60 percent of all OLED TVs sold worldwide and has exceeded 15 million units in terms of cumulative shipments at the end of last year.

LG’s OLED TVs account for 60 percent of all OLED TVs sold worldwide and has exceeded 15 million units in terms of cumulative shipments at the end of last year.



As the premium TV market leader for the past 11 years, LG has improved public awareness of OLED through continuous and progressive marketing activities centring on the uniqueness of OLED and the development and refinement of its self-lit display technology. LG has been carrying out engaging campaigns focusing on a range of different arenas – from movies and sports to gaming and the world of art – and highlighting elements that are unique to OLED, such as self-emissive pixels, perfect blacks, vivid colours, slim design, and diverse form factors.