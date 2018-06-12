The best OLED TV, according to experts | LG EXPERIENCE

It was back in 2013 that OLED TVs first arrived on the market and provided competition to the more common LED and LCD displays. Promoting perfect black levels and excellent colour, OLED was quickly recognised as the superior television technology thanks in large to one important factor – it delivered the best picture quality.

But what exactly is OLED? Well, it actually stands for organic light-emitting diode, which simply put, is made with organic compounds that light up when fed electricity. And unlike LEDs, OLEDs can be made extremely thin, flexible and astonishingly small. This allows them to be used as individual pixels, with millions occupying a television screen, all lighting up and shutting off completely independently. And that helps create such incredible picture quality and the very best experience for the viewer.





Black, the most important colour

Delivering a cinematic experience is vital and LG OLED TVs achieve this thanks to the ability to showcase perfect black. With more than eight million self-lighting pixels that can control their own luminance in each display, stunning levels of contrast add depth to all colours and bring out the richness in the image.

This is vitally important not just for the viewer, but for the people behind the camera who want the images to come to life away from the big screen.