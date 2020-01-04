CES 2020: Rollable TV gives OLED new life | LG EXPERIENCE

You can adjust the aspect ratio to allow for specific cinematic experiences, with Full View, Line View and Zero View options. With full view, you can see the full extent of contrast, depth and realism which is standard with all LG TVs. You can also get support from Amazon Alexa and even with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Line View, meanwhile, show things like the time, mood, music selections and even frame mode which shows your favourite photos. Or, you can let the TV roll all the way into the box and forget it even exists with Zero view.

During the exhibition, rollable TVs were lined up for a show that flexed their technical muscles and brought a serious wow factor. In typical LG SIGNATURE form, the theme was high-end art and minimalist visuals, with the TVs changing size before your eyes.