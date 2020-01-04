About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CES 2020: Rollable TV gives OLED new life | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

CES 2020: Rollable TV takes on another dimension

By V. Keller 04.01.2020

The LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV booth at CES 2020.

LG have a host of rollable TVs on show at CES 2020. So what’s so great about them? What clues can we see for the future of television? Read more and find out.

It’s been touted as one of the most futuristic technologies to hit CES, and after featuring in the 2018  and 2019 shows, the rollable TV is back and better than ever in 2020. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R takes centre stage in Las Vegas, and with a backdrop of different artwork, shows just how amazing its capabilities are. Alongside this almost paper-thin technology, LG also has a new OLED concept rollable TV on display which comes from the ceiling – for those who want a seriously minimalist TV in their space.


Multiple LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TVs at CES 2020.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV took centre stage at CES 2019.
Multiple LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TVs at CES 2020.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV took centre stage at CES 2019.
A CES 2020 Work of Art

When you imagine your absolute dream TV, it’s bound to have at least some qualities in common with LG’s rollable TV line-up.

On show at Vegas’s Convention Centre, LG’s latest Rollable TV concept is another step towards utilising the flexible power of OLED. At 65 inches, the TV rolls down when desired, and up when not in use, almost like a projector screen but with incomparable technology. It’s just a concept for now, while the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is much closer to being ready for consumer purchase. And the features are as exciting as watching the technology itself in action. 

You can adjust the aspect ratio to allow for specific cinematic experiences, with Full View, Line View and Zero View options. With full view, you can see the full extent of contrast, depth and realism which is standard with all LG TVs. You can also get support from Amazon Alexa and even with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Line View, meanwhile, show things like the time, mood, music selections and even frame mode which shows your favourite photos. Or, you can let the TV roll all the way into the box and forget it even exists with Zero view.

During the exhibition, rollable TVs were lined up for a show that flexed their technical muscles and brought a serious wow factor. In typical LG SIGNATURE form, the theme was high-end art and minimalist visuals, with the TVs changing size before your eyes.

Rollable OLED TVs create the perfect room setting.
LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TVs roll into a box when not in use.
Line View is demonstrated on LG Rollable OLED TVs.
Rollable OLED TVs create the perfect room setting.
LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TVs roll into a box when not in use.
Line View is demonstrated on LG Rollable OLED TVs.
All possible thanks to OLED

OLED offers many benefits for TVs currently on the market – without a backlight, the technology can create perfect blacks and contrasts so you can watch movies with accurate effects and stunning quality. But the absence of the backlight also makes the rollable feature possible, with the entire TV being thin enough to completely roll up. And because OLEDs are so light, thin and durable, they are the perfect material for a flexible TV.

Connected flexible OLED panels show off stunning scenery.
Flexible OLED panels connect to display colourful nature scenes.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV lineup.
Connected flexible OLED panels show off stunning scenery.
Flexible OLED panels connect to display colourful nature scenes.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV lineup.
Are rollable TV’s the future as we know it?

LG’s Rollable TVs have been celebrated by CES attendants and TV experts – and not just because of their cutting-edge technology. The ability to completely hide your TV is in line with recent trends to make them blend into the furniture rather than being designed like a bulky centerpiece. With the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8, for example, the goal is to bring together design and technology with a product that resembles an art piece instead of a TV.

LG’s OLED Rollable TV is not on the market for consumers yet, but there are rumours it will be in the near future. In the meantime, LG’s 8K TV is also on show at CES 2020 alongside their 4K OLED range, so there’s a lot of great technology to keep you company while you wait.

Life's Good!

Featured Product

lg_experience_featured_product_OLED88Z29LA.jpg

OLED88Z29LA

LG Z2 88 inch 8K Smart OLED TV

Energy Class

energy class
WHERE TO BUY

More to read

LG's soundbars are on show at CES 2020, and with elevated AI functionality, they make sure the sound in your room creates a whole new entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

The best soundbars for TV shows, movies and music at CES

Find out why you no longer need bulky stereo systems as LG’s range of soundbars deliver unbeatable audio that will bring you even closer to the on-screen action

The OLED TV Wave Attractor on display at CES 2020.

Up & Coming

CES 2020: Best OLEDs take centre stage

Discover why LG’s range of OLED televisions are causing a stir at CES 2020 and how the technology is providing a fully immersive experience.

LG's ThinQ zone was once again a hit at CES 2020, with a number of new products on show including the electric car | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG Lab

CES 2020: Smart home systems go further with LG’s ThinQ

LG is showing off their ThinQ prowess at CES 2020, and the products are more intelligent than ever. Find out how they make your life better.

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

IFA 2019: What sets the LG 8K TV apart

LG’s 8K TV is back at IFA 2019, and it’s looking better than ever. Find out what sets it apart from the competition here.

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

IFA 2019: LG’s revolutionary Rollable TV is redefining living spaces

Prepare to reimagine the way you use your living space with LG’s innovative Rollable TV.

Previous

AI TV LG
 

Next

CES 2020: Smart home systems go further with LG’s ThinQ