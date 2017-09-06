IFA 2017: State-of-the-Art Living Experience | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2017: State-of-the-Art Living Experience
By Nuno Cristino 06.09.2017
LG’s first ultra-premium brand, LG SIGNATURE, with its diverse array of products, manages to maintain the iconic identity by consistently remaining true to its essence.
Take a moment to and take in the excellence that is guaranteed to stop you in your tracks. At LG we strive to create more than breakthroughs and innovations: our focus lies in enhancing the essence, the intrinsic purpose of our products. Greatness inspired by essence has been our guiding mantra since our inception. Our driving purpose is to ensure that the essence of our products is preserved from idea conception through to customer experience, which thus enables LG SIGNATURE. But how can we apply such truthiness to essence? Simple. By delivering a new sense of life for the most discerning individuals.
By combining LG’s most forward-thinking innovations, LG SIGNATURE represents the pinnacle of design, performance and usability in home appliances. As LG’s first ultra-premium brand, LG SIGNATURE was developed with an effort to understand the needs of consumers who strive for the very best out in life.
We invited the Jason Bruges Studio to help us transform the paramount concepts of LG SIGNATURE into something tangible. We wanted Jason to design and build a second multi-sensory experience that is a living, breathing representation of the LG SIGNATURE range. But don’t take our word for it—see it with your own eyes at IFA 2017 in Berlin. Drawing on the experience of blending architecture, the studio has carefully crafted a multi-sensory and dynamic experience that reinterprets each unique aspect of the product into light with its movement to convey nature in art. The luminous, mixed media installations have been designed with a series of expressive animated artworks that embody stars, water, moon and ice. LG SIGNATURE showcases the following product types: OLED TV, air purifier, washing machine/tumble dryer and a door-in-door fridge freezer.
The OLED TV embodies the beauty of a star-lit night sky, illuminating minute details against the black of space. The high contrast perfection of light and dark used in the TV is represented in geometric form by a combination of OLEDs and infinity mirrors, representing the infinite galaxies created by the kaleidoscopic effect of the artwork. Mesmerising and unforgettable.
For the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier, the artwork magnifies the magical properties of the water element and inspiration is drawn from the microscopic qualities of the water droplets used to purify the air in the LG product. A delicate structure holds an array of lenses, whilst a projection of light and water ripples are captured through each lens, representing the movement of the particles.
To symbolise the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine/Dryer impression, the artist created an elegant dance between two rings of light. The orbits of light resemble the moon’s path and its ever-present rhythm.
As for LG SIGNATURE refrigerator they created a piece called Ice 2.0: a reactive ice cloud of 49 individual, mirrored, crystalline structures. Inspired by the process of ice formation in clouds, each unit is rotated at a 22-degree angle as a direct representation of this phenomenon. The tessellated crystals respond kinetically, opening and closing, visualising the change of opacity, created during the process of crystallisation from water to ice, whilst light reflections playfully dance on the suspended canopy. Modernistic and cutting edge, just like what inspires us.
In a nutshell, it all comes down to this: by combining LG’s most forward-thinking innovations, LG SIGNATURE represents the pinnacle of design, performance and usability in home appliances. As LG’s first ultra-premium brand, LG SIGNATURE was developed under the full support of the company’s top management through continuous efforts to understand the needs of consumers who want the very best out of life.
Life's good!