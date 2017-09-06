IFA 2017: State-of-the-Art Living Experience | LG EXPERIENCE

Take a moment to and take in the excellence that is guaranteed to stop you in your tracks. At LG we strive to create more than breakthroughs and innovations: our focus lies in enhancing the essence, the intrinsic purpose of our products. Greatness inspired by essence has been our guiding mantra since our inception. Our driving purpose is to ensure that the essence of our products is preserved from idea conception through to customer experience, which thus enables LG SIGNATURE. But how can we apply such truthiness to essence? Simple. By delivering a new sense of life for the most discerning individuals.

By combining LG’s most forward-thinking innovations, LG SIGNATURE represents the pinnacle of design, performance and usability in home appliances. As LG’s first ultra-premium brand, LG SIGNATURE was developed with an effort to understand the needs of consumers who strive for the very best out in life.



We invited the Jason Bruges Studio to help us transform the paramount concepts of LG SIGNATURE into something tangible. We wanted Jason to design and build a second multi-sensory experience that is a living, breathing representation of the LG SIGNATURE range. But don’t take our word for it—see it with your own eyes at IFA 2017 in Berlin. Drawing on the experience of blending architecture, the studio has carefully crafted a multi-sensory and dynamic experience that reinterprets each unique aspect of the product into light with its movement to convey nature in art. The luminous, mixed media installations have been designed with a series of expressive animated artworks that embody stars, water, moon and ice. LG SIGNATURE showcases the following product types: OLED TV, air purifier, washing machine/tumble dryer and a door-in-door fridge freezer.

