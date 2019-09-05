IFA 2019: LG’s best new products | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2019: LG unveils a host of new products
By Wendy Clack 05.09.2019
LG is showcasing their very best at IFA 2019; take a look at what’s in store if you’re lucky enough to visit the exhibit.
LG is stepping up its artificial intelligence game at this year’s IFA – Europe’s biggest consumer tech show. The 2019 line-up is everything tech should be: smart, powerful and beautiful. Here’s the latest from IFA 2019 in Berlin. See how the future will fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
LG Future Talk
How do you think the future will look with AI? LG made some interesting predictions at their Future Talk. With representatives from Telefónica’s Alpha, Qualcomm and the International Forum Design, discussions centered around how AI can help make our lives better. The talk covered topics like trust in technology, autonomous cars, and the advantages machines have over humans.
LG ThinQ Fit
Simply a concept product for now, LG ThinQ Fit could save hours of time-consuming shopping and buying clothes online only to realise they don’t fit perfectly. You can create an avatar on a display screen, and then try on clothes virtually – even using a heat map to decipher where the clothing fits and where it doesn’t. When you find something you like, you can simply order it online. And then, carry your virtual closet around with you thanks to LG’s ThinQ mobile lineup.
InstaView ThinQ
Never wonder, “What’s in the fridge?” again. Use the smartphone app and check inside your LG InstaView ThinQ from anywhere. This fridge comes packed with features like Amazon Alexa, a hidden LG Bluetooth speaker, and even games. There’s plenty to keep you entertained while dinner is cooking.
LG Furniture Concept Appliances
The LG Furniture Concept Appliances line takes every day appliances and turns them into sleek furniture. Like a TV that slides out to reveal a hidden bookcase. LG Furniture Concept Appliances strike the perfect balance between art and technology. And we all know perfect relationships are hard to find.
Washing machines
In an ideal world, we wouldn’t do laundry. But if we must, the washing machine should be fast, quiet, and choose the settings for us. (No one understands those weird shirt tag symbols anyway!) LG’s ThinQ Washer line is quiet enough for even the baby’s room. It senses your clothing material and chooses the best setting automatically. Plus, a full wash cycle only takes 39 minutes. Just long enough for another episode of your favorite show…
CLOi Home
LG impressed audiences last year with CLOi Home – the impossibly cute robot assistant. Now it’s back with even more helpful features.
OLED Falls
As always, OLED brings nature to life in curvy, spectacular color. This year’s IFA visitors are surrounded by the forest, ocean, and even floating lanterns. And even though the display is breathtaking in person, you can still get a taste here.
PuriCare Mini Air Purifier
Imagine taking clean air with you everywhere. Now you can with LG’s Puricare Mini Air Purifier. It packs everything you love about an LG air purifier into a tiny, portable package.
LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner
They say you can’t do everything. Well, LG SIGNATURE’s new air conditioner proves that wrong. It’s a heater, cooler, purifier, humidifier, and dehumidifier – all in one. And it’s easy on the eyes.
ArtCOOL Air Conditioner
Go one step even further with your air conditioner and turn it into a work of art. The efficient LG ArtCOOL air conditioner is so compact, it can be disguised as part of your décor.
There you have it. What’s your favorite from IFA this year so far? Tell us using the hashtag LGxIFA2019.
Life's Good!