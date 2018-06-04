About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG and David James takes football home to Wembley...Grove | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG and David James takes football home to Wembley...Grove

04.06.2018

wembley-compaign.jpg

Wembley Stadium connected by EE is the home of English football, but not everyone is able to cheer on the England team in person.

From reports, we know most people have enjoyed their favourite England football moments from the comfort of their own living rooms, and this summer 50% of us will watch the football from our home, making it essential to have the best home entertainment system set up to enjoy all the action.

wemblely--compagin1.jpg

As a pioneer in home entertainment and as the Official Partner of the England men’s teams and Wembley Stadium, LG Electronics set out on a nationwide search for the streets that share their namesake with the iconic Wembley Stadium – from Wembley Road in Manchester to Wembley Street in Swindon. Residents of Wembley streets were urged to get in touch with LG explaining why they deserved to get LG products, including an award winning OLED TV, Super UHD TVs and SoundBars, by simply describing their favourite England football moment.

To celebrate the summer of football, LG wanted to delight the residents by bringing Wembley to them with a surprise visit from an FA Legend, David James, gifting them with the latest LG home entertainment kit. The winners, who were picked at random, where the residents of Wembley Grove in Birmingham. LG transformed the street of Wembley Grove in Birmingham into a football destination – providing residents with top of the range technology from LG’s outstanding line-up of home entertainment products, the residents can now live the game from the comfort of their home this summer.

More to read

lg-magazine_live_the_game_oled_tv_v1.jpg

Inspiration

The Nations League: explained | LG

UEFA’s new international competition, the Nations League, is sure to shake things up on the world footballing stage. Some of the world’s finest players are battling it out for supremacy – and qualification for the upcoming Euro 2020 competition.

Previous

FA Cup Final 2018 Preview: Chelsea v Manchester United | LG
 

Next

LG IFA 2018 Keynote speech: Evolve, Connect & Open with AI innovation