LG Christmas gift ideas
By V Keller 05.12.2019
Are you in the market for a Christmas present that will make someone feel extra special? LG’s got you covered.
From the latest and smartest tech, to gifts that will save you time and help you multitask… LG has it all this year. Check out our 2019 Christmas gift idea guide and find the perfect presents for all your loved ones! And maybe something for yourself too.
Gifts for film lovers
LG Minibeam Projector
It’s a small projector but it packs in a lot of features so any avid film fan can feel like they have a home cinema. The LED lamp lasts up to 30,000 hours, you can watch 3D films easily, and the Minibeam boasts 100 inch class viewing size. A built in 2.5 hour battery life allows you to take it wherever you go. And did we mention it can connect to Bluetooth sound systems?
LG OLED TV
When it comes home gadget gifts, there’s no better choice than buying something for the heart of the home – the lounge. This is a huge gift, and if you’ve got a big budget in mind for that special someone it’s going to change their entertainment experience entirely. When it comes to watching a film the way the director intended, you can’t go past OLED. And particularly if your gift receiver has their eye on creating a cinema room, this would be the perfect wow-gift for them. Perfect blacks, incredible thinness, Dolby Vision & Atmos cinema experience… LG OLED has all the elements for the perfect cinema experience at home, and the person who receives this special gift will too.
LG Soundbar
One of the best things about a soundbar is you can start with great quality sound and then build on it to get even more immersive and awe-inspiring. Take the LG Soundbar SL10YG for instance; this one slimline audio speaker will provide world class audio experience in collaboration with audio grand-masters Meridian, along with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Sound. But you can also couple it with an optional SPK8-S model, so you’ll have your gift list sorted for coming Christmases as well.
Gifts for sound buffs
XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker
It’s a match made in audio heaven; MERIDIAN sound technology has come together with Google Assistant and LG ThinQ AI technology, and the result is a great little smart speaker to help you organise your life. From reading your recipes to you, to setting reminders and giving you info as needed, to playing your favourite music with high resolution audio – the XBOOM speaker has it all.
LG XBOOM Go PK7 Portable Speaker
It’s the portable speaker that makes all other speakers jealous; with cool lighting shows, dual action bass, Bluetooth connection, splash and dustproof advanced IPX5 technology… and don’t forget about the 22 hour-long battery – Someone special will have an entire party in the making with this gift.
LG XBOOM OK55 hi-fi speaker
For the wannabe DJ, this is your all-in party speaker and music creator. You can record your own songs which you spin yourself, sing along if you like, and use the speaker as a personal jukebox or connection for your television. This speaker really has it all.
Gifts for the multitasker
LG V50 ThinQ Dual Screen
The king of multitasking tech – carry the lightweight V50 around, and connect it to the dual screen when you need to get more done at once. You can email while you watch videos, chat to friends while you browse the web, check photo options as you take them and so much more. And if you’re into your gaming, you can take a break from the serious stuff with a gamepad on your second screen, creating an experience to rival any console.
LG Washing Machine with AI DD
So, a washing machine might not be the most traditional Christmas gift, but if you know someone that needs to get their washing in order this is the model of dreams. It has an AI DD function that detects the weight and softness of your clothes to suggest the perfect wash cycle. There is a steam function to help get wrinkles out of your clothes, a TurboWash 360 feature to get your clothes clean in a record 39 minutes, and ThinQ capabilities so you can check you washing’s progress from your phone. What more could you want from your washer?
Gifts for the constant traveller
LG TONE INFINIM headset
The Tone Infinim is a headset like no other – providing a great Bluetooth and audio experience for those who can’t be near their phone/speaker/audio device all the time. It’s lightweight and has compact earbuds that fit like a glove, it’s packed with benefits for someone on the go and the sound quality is up there with the best.
LG XBOOM Go PK3 Portable Speaker
For those out and about who don’t want to sacrifice good sound quality with their mobile speaker, the PK3 is just what the doctor ordered. It’s small enough to fit in a tote bag, but big enough to pack some serious technology. It connects to any Bluetooth-enabled phone so it effectively becomes an AI device when required; is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes; and has dual action bass so the gift receiver can literally see and feel the sound.
LG Pocket Photo
This is a really cute option for that someone who loves to print their photos. Not only can they do it on the go with this 5mp camera, they can use special editing tools and print enough for everyone in the photo to keep a copy. The Pocket Photo is the perfect mobile photo printer and small enough to fit easily into your carry bag.
Gifts for the gamer
34” Ultragear 219 Curved QHD + Nano IPS
This is a great option for a gamer who wants to be completely immersed in their craft. The curved monitor spans 3440 x 1440 Resolution and boasts Nano IPS Display. It has more space for multitasking so you can keep track of your game whilst performing other tasks. The brightness, colour range and colour performance are also great, giving your gaming buddy a great new toy to add to their arsenal.
For the one who has it all
LG 8K OLED TV
Is money no object for this person on your Christmas list? Then we’ve got the perfect TV for you. LG’s 8K OLED TV takes 8K to new levels. It delivers more colour, depth, and detail than ever before and as 8K content gets more common, you will be able to enjoy your favourite shows as though you’re a part of the action.
Life's Good!