INSPIRATION

Enrich your everyday life with LG’s portable screens

  

LG stanbyme go in a outdoor, picnic setting

In this story, we share how to redesign your lifestyle with the new Lifestyle Screens. You can explore inspiring possibilities brought to life by the LG StanbyME Lineup.

 

  • Versatile home interior design that blends into any space in your home
  • Various uses that meet all users’ needs and preferences
  • New experiences that erase the lines between outdoor and indoor living

 

Fresh design concepts and ideas emerge from newly discovered consumer experiences. LG prioritizes customer experiences to develop all-round design that enriches every lifestyle with its products. Following this inspiring initiative, LG HE Design Lab’s design philosophy is in constant pursuit of design innovation and aims to share experiences and behind-the-scenes stories of LG HE products with a global audience. The "LG LIFESTYLE SCREEN" illustrates the design origins of LG HE products and stories of the new lifestyle opportunities they shape.

 

From horses and carriages to cars, airplanes, and now drones and hyperloops, innovations in transportation have consistently reshaped human life, making it easier for people to live life on the go. Meanwhile, the rise of OTT platforms has given people the freedom to watch their favorite content at their convenience, anytime and anywhere. However, limitations persisted in terms of screen devices that wouldn’t allow content to be consumed wherever one may desire, until the debut of the LG StanbyME and LG StanbyME Go.

 

The StanbyME lineup began with an experimental question posed by a designer at LG's HE Design Lab: "What if my screen could move to wherever I am, whenever I want to watch it?" This was the moment of curiosity that sparked innovation, transforming and reimagining the screen experience.

 

From the outset, the designs of the two Lifestyle Screens had to be different, as the LG HE Design Lab team was given the challenge to conceptualize a screen that could be 'on the go.' Deviating from the traditional screen design, the team created a product with no complex components visible on the back, featuring a simple frame and minimalist edge stand to maximize space utilization and deliver flexibility that blends into any composition.

A boy rotates lg stanbyme

With the appearance and functionality of a carry bag, the StanbyME Go is purposefully designed to withstand shock, vibration and chemical reactions, providing unparalleled portability and durability. For a heightened experience with better interaction, the display movement intends to closely match the user's posture.

wireless lg stanbyme in a leaving room

Traditionally, portability has not been closely associated with screen products, but LG sought to pioneer versatile lifestyle screens that expand the role of screens far beyond image broadcasting. The StanbyME and StanbyME Go are companions for everyday life; they can transform into recipe books when cooking in the kitchen, sheet music when playing the piano, and small outdoor movie theaters when camping, reimagining the way users engage with screens.

When selecting which screen to purchase, the foremost consideration should be how well it fits into your space. With the ability to easily change their location, the StanbyME and StanbyME Go stand out as exceptional choices to set the ideal mood in any space.

playing chess with lg stanbyme go

Unlocking new possibilities for creating a unique mood and experience, the StanbyME and StanbyME Go offer portability that allows users to carry or position them wherever they desire. Enjoy a movie night in your cozy bedroom, soft music on the terrace of your home café, a workout in your home gym, or a celebration message in a party room. With unbounded imagination, the possibilities are endless.

LG stanbyme go in a outdoor, pool side, listening music

However, why limit your screen experience to the indoors? The StanbyME Go has created new on-the-go entertainment opportunities for outdoor use with its great portability and versatility. The StanbyME Go can serve as a digital campfire for relaxed downtime or transform into a lively board game hub during family road trips. Featuring a turntable skin that enables users to immerse themselves in music and create a relaxing mood on the beach, this all-round lifestyle screen ensures hours of enjoyable entertainment for all.

LG stanbyme outdoor lifestyle, living room, balcony setting

GPU: Video and Image Editing

For more on how the LG HE Design Lab delivers new experiences and enriches your lifestyle with innovative designs, stay tuned to the LIFESTYLE SCREEN.

 

 

 

Life's Good!

 

 

* LG StanbyME and LG StanbyME GO are WiFi-enabled models that can be used by connecting to a wireless network.

