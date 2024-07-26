Enrich your everyday life with LG’s portable screens

In this story, we share how to redesign your lifestyle with the new Lifestyle Screens. You can explore inspiring possibilities brought to life by the LG StanbyME Lineup.

Versatile home interior design that blends into any space in your home

Various uses that meet all users’ needs and preferences

New experiences that erase the lines between outdoor and indoor living

Fresh design concepts and ideas emerge from newly discovered consumer experiences. LG prioritizes customer experiences to develop all-round design that enriches every lifestyle with its products. Following this inspiring initiative, LG HE Design Lab’s design philosophy is in constant pursuit of design innovation and aims to share experiences and behind-the-scenes stories of LG HE products with a global audience. The "LG LIFESTYLE SCREEN" illustrates the design origins of LG HE products and stories of the new lifestyle opportunities they shape.

From horses and carriages to cars, airplanes, and now drones and hyperloops, innovations in transportation have consistently reshaped human life, making it easier for people to live life on the go. Meanwhile, the rise of OTT platforms has given people the freedom to watch their favorite content at their convenience, anytime and anywhere. However, limitations persisted in terms of screen devices that wouldn’t allow content to be consumed wherever one may desire, until the debut of the LG StanbyME and LG StanbyME Go.

The StanbyME lineup began with an experimental question posed by a designer at LG's HE Design Lab: "What if my screen could move to wherever I am, whenever I want to watch it?" This was the moment of curiosity that sparked innovation, transforming and reimagining the screen experience.

From the outset, the designs of the two Lifestyle Screens had to be different, as the LG HE Design Lab team was given the challenge to conceptualize a screen that could be 'on the go.' Deviating from the traditional screen design, the team created a product with no complex components visible on the back, featuring a simple frame and minimalist edge stand to maximize space utilization and deliver flexibility that blends into any composition.