LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK event highlights | LG EXPERIENCE

Wine tasting

The west of Germany is famous for its Riesling, specializing in aromatic, elegant and fruity flavours. And the Allendorf family is one of Germany’s leading winemakers in the Winkel, Rudesheim and Assmannhausen areas. Their business – which began in the 13th century and is still owned and run by the family today – covers over 70 hectares of vineyards.

To celebrate the release of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, guests were invited to partake in a tasting of Allendorf’s Riesling wines. The Wine Cellar’s features are similar to the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, with knock-on door and automatic door functionality, and the ability to connect with WIFI to set the right temperature.

In addition, the Wine Cellar racks have a wooden finish making them the perfect bed for your wine to rest on. You can also set different temperatures in different parts of the fridge to accommodate each wine – be it red, white or champagne.

Katharina Fladung, who hosted the tasting for Allendorf, explained why this is so important: “When the wine is too warm it becomes sweeter, and when it is too cold it becomes more acidic. So it’s really essential to keep wine at the right temperature. Nowadays, room temperatures tend to be around 21 degrees, which is too warm for a white wine to sit in. Having a Wine Cellar will really help you to maintain the optimal taste.”