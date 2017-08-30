IFA 2017: Life's good when scenes meet scenery with LG V30 and OLED ATMOS | LG EXPERIENCE

Everyone loves going to the movies, and in Berlin is no different. After a long day of sightseeing we met with some friends at the Warschauer Bridge. Let’s be honest, The Warschauer Bridge itself won’t be winning any beauty pageants, yet it provides a breathtaking view of Berlin—and an ideal place if you enjoy ending your evening with a picturesque sunset backdrop. If you prefer train spotting, this is still the perfect location for you! The bridge is above one of Berlin’s biggest train-stations, providing a perfect place to watch trains shunting along the numerous tracks!

Right let’s keep walking - we don’t want to miss the start of the movie!

We walk down the bridge, go down some steps next to the train tracks and end up in an abandoned factory complex. Well, abandoned from its original purpose at least, because now it’s livelier than ever! The locals call it Cassiopeia.. Luckily for us, the cinema is there as well - an open-air cinema just around the corner named ‘Freiluftkino Insel im Cassiopeia’.

It’s hard not to be excited when in the cinema “room”. The place is simply awesome. A big empty square surrounded by what were once the walls of the railways factory and a huge screen forms - an amazing concept and a perfect setting for an end to a perfect evening.

The laid-back environment invites us to simply take a seat, sit back and relax. Obviously, not before grabbing some cinema goodies: drinks and, of course, popcorn!