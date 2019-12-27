About Cookies on This Site

OLED Displays | The best of the best | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience

Make your signage shine with LG OLED displays

By Wendy Clack 27.12.2019

LG's OLED transparent display was on show at Milan Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

See how companies all over the world use LG OLED displays for dazzling, flexible signage design.

Signage design has evolved. It’s time to break free from boring, static rectangles. Choose ultra-bright and lightweight LG OLED displays for signage that turns heads. Here’s some digital inspiration:


Harrods goes vertical

LG teamed up with world-famous Harrods, showcasing two 55” vertically-combined LG OLED displays in the show window for an interactive experience. 

LG was on show at Harrods in the UK recently - with interactive displays | More at LG MAGAZINE
Milan goes transparent

Transparent LG OLED displays stole the show at Milan Design Week. With 38% transparency, signage doesn’t compete with products for attention. It’s the seamless, elegant retail choice. 

LG's transparent OLED signage was on display at Milan Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Incheon goes huge

South Korea’s Incheon Airport boasts the largest LG OLED displays in the world. OLED pixels emit light without backlighting, making these 140 curved LG OLED panels surprisingly lightweight.

LG's OLED displays have been a hit in airports and shopping centres the world over | More at LG MAGAZINE
India goes circular

Delhi’s largest shopping center displays LG OLED in dazzling 360 degrees. The custom panels give shoppers the perfect view from every angle.

It's not just a huge decoration - it's an advertising display! LG has been able to help shopping centres around the world create stunning campaigns with their displays | More at LG MAGAZINE
IFA and CES go all in

Give customers a jaw-dropping experience like LG did in recent tech conferences. LG OLED panels are so flexible, there are endless ways to combine them.

LG's OLED Falls exhibition showed off a number of beautiful scenes using the power and magic of OLED | More at LG MAGAZINE
Ready for OLED? Let LG help you choose the perfect displays for your company. 

Life's Good!

