Smart

Our most innovative AI washing machine yet, the LG ThinQ Washing Machine is so smart, it chooses the settings for you.

Simply throw your clothes in and sit back. It automatically selects the best cycle based on the weight and type of fabric.

And it delivers the perfect wash every time, thanks to analyzing 20,000 different washing patterns.

You get an intelligent clean that’s gentle on the fabrics that need it most – leaving you with softer and longer lasting clothes. In fact, tests have proven that this washing machine can reduce fabric damage by 18% when compared to a conventional model*, prolonging the lifespan of your most loved clothes.

How’s that for easy?