The Nations League: explained | LG
12.11.2018
First held in September 2018, the biennial Nation’s League features showdowns between some of the leading nations in Europe and having returned for its third edition, it’s continuing to shake things up on the world footballing stage.
For the uninitiated, here’s our guide to everything you need to know about the game, its players and what to expect on and off the field.
What is the Nations League?
Having begun in 2021, The Nations League includes all 55 UEFA national football teams and replaces the traditional international friendly format, to ensure all games are fiercely competitive - with all teams having something to play for.
How does the Nations League work?
Each country is placed into one of four tiers, based on their current UEFA ranking and each tier is split into four leagues - A, B, C and D - made up of three or four teams. The teams in each league will play each other home and away. The team that wins from each group is promoted to a higher league and the team finishing bottom of each group is relegated to a lower league, except in the lowest tier (D).
The four teams who win their respective League A groups will then qualify for the knockout finals, semi-finals, final and third-place play-off – to decide the Nations League winner.
What time of year is the Nation’s League Football?
Each season of the UEFA Nations League is played in a typical UEFA competition season format. The group stage is in the first half of the season from September to November, and the knockout phase in the second half of the season in March (quarter finals of League A) and June (semifinals and finals of League A). Meaning a UEFA Nations League champion is crowned every two years.
Why watch football in 4K?
4K captures the all-encompassing matchday experience – the anguish, the joy, the noise, the views – and transmits it directly to your sofa. See the action unfold as though you’re in the stadium. The pitch appears as lush and as green as the groundsman intended. See the perspiration form on the players’ faces as they strive for a last-minute equaliser or winner.
Where to watch football in 4K?
There’s now more places to watch football in 4K than ever before. Watch the best clubs in Europe pit themselves against one another as they bid to become the best team on the continent on BT Sport 4K UHD.
For domestic top-flight action, it has to be Sky Sports with Sky Q. Witness lightning-fast action from the best league in the world as the giants of English football battle to claim bragging rights over the rest of the country for the summer. You can also catch all of England’s home fixtures in the Nations League this season on Sky Sports in crystal-clear 4K*.
*Only England’s home Nations League fixtures are available to view in 4K
England's upcoming fixtures
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Venue
|Kick-off time
|Channel
|
Thursday
15th
November
2018
|
International
Match
|
vs United
States of
America
|
Wembley
Stadium
|20:00
|
Sky Sports
Main Event
|
Sunday
18th
November
2018
|
Nations
League
|vs Croatia
|
Wembley
Stadium
|14:00
|
Sky Sports
Football