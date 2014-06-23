Worried about being able to install your LG Smart TV webOS? | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Worried about being able to install your LG Smart TV webOS? Bean Bird is here for the rescue!
By LG France 23.06.2014
Bean bird is your cute little personal assistant. She guides you step by step in setting up your TV connected via webOS, helping you throughout the whole process and rewards you with fun little animations when you’ve done it right.
Bean Bird is there to guide you in case of worry. Forget error messages that cannot be deciphered. That way, you can make the most of all the features offered by your connected LG TV.
And that's not all, webOS automatically recognizes every new device connected to the TV and positions it in the launch bar for future use. The little extra: you can even customize the logo of each of your connected devices for more fun!
With Bean Bird, the installation of your TV is both fun and ultra-simple!
Thanks Bean Bird!
Life’s Good!