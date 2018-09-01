LG @ IFA 2018 : Why ThinQ is your dream travel gadget | LG EXPERIENCE





Here’s how LG ThinQ can help you plan, book and manage your dream holiday:





From your TV to a holiday plan

The moment inspiration for a holiday pops into your head, your ThinQ smart television is ready to help out. Just say: “Hey Google, show me beach holidays” to get some inspiration right on the screen. Or, discuss destinations with friends, who can display holiday snaps from their LG G7ThinQ smartphones on the TV.

You can also use your smart television to check the weather forecast at your destination, simply by asking. Use Google Assistant to find hotels, local attractions, restaurants, and even call up to make a reservation - all from the comfort of your sofa at home. It’s like the perfect travel gadget inside your TV.





Create and manage your to-do lists

Holidays require a lot of planning, but LG and Google Assistant can help by keeping notes and to-do lists whenever you ask your ThinQ Speaker. Just say out-loud what you want the note to be, and it will be saved. You can also set yourself reminders, and add key details like your flight times to your calendar, all with voice commands.

And with the LG TONE PlatinumSETM you have an elegant and understated wireless headset that acts as an extension of Google Assistant. It helps you with things like live translations, texting, making calls, setting timers and making sure you get through that to-do list. And the music playing-feature means no matter how far away you are from your speaker, you can have your jams nearby for up to 10 hours.