OLED technology

Taking centre stage at LG’s IFA section was the broad range of products that utilise OLED technology – including numerous OLED TVs that are revolutionising the home entertainment experience.

Once considered an expensive technology that was unlikely to hit the consumer market, OLED displays now lead the industry thanks to pixels that switch themselves on and off without needing a backlight.

A sign of LG’s commitment to create the best technology that instantly delivers, this pioneering screen tech is combined with 4K, and in some instances, even 8K resolution in the latest OLED televisions.

Colours are also chosen from a palette of more than one billion and the screens are packed with over 8 million pixels, yet OLED TVs can be produced in incredibly light, thin designs that can be as slim as a pencil. This allows you to choose from flat and curved screens, as well as exceptionally slim picture-on-glass designs.