About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2019: LG’s latest entertainment line-up

By Adrian Back 07.09.2019

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

Learn more about the LG entertainment products stealing the show at IFA 2019, including the stunning new 8K OLED TV.

As Europe’s biggest tech trade fair returns to Berlin, IFA 2019 has once again proven to be the perfect platform for LG to showcase its newest entertainment offerings. Allowing visitors to gain some insight into the very latest technology, LG is showcasing its range of next-generation TVs that offer a truly immersive entertainment experience. 

There is also an opportunity for those in attendance to engross themselves in the ultimate cinema room and test out the remarkable sound from LG’s range of strikingly designed speakers. Here’s what’s on show and turning the most heads at the influential trade show. 

The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was described as absolutely stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
The world's first OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
You can see how thin LG OLED TVs are at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was described as absolutely stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
The world's first OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
You can see how thin LG OLED TVs are at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

OLED technology 

Taking centre stage at LG’s IFA section was the broad range of products that utilise OLED technology – including numerous OLED TVs that are revolutionising the home entertainment experience. 

Once considered an expensive technology that was unlikely to hit the consumer market, OLED displays now lead the industry thanks to pixels that switch themselves on and off without needing a backlight. 

A sign of LG’s commitment to create the best technology that instantly delivers, this pioneering screen tech is combined with 4K, and in some instances, even 8K resolution in the latest OLED televisions.

Colours are also chosen from a palette of more than one billion and the screens are packed with over 8 million pixels, yet OLED TVs can be produced in incredibly light, thin designs that can be as slim as a pencil. This allows you to choose from flat and curved screens, as well as exceptionally slim picture-on-glass designs. 

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show at IFA 2019, and no matter how rolled it was, it looked absolutely stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show in the SIGNATURE section of IFA 2019, with its minimalist look fitting in perfectly with the high end appliances | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show at IFA 2019, and no matter how rolled it was, it looked absolutely stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show in the SIGNATURE section of IFA 2019, with its minimalist look fitting in perfectly with the high end appliances | More at LG MAGAZINE

Rollable TVs

An invention that was only possible thanks to OLED technology, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is drawing plenty of admirers at IFA 2019. Delivering the wow factor, this Rollable TV not only delivers a cinematic viewing experience but features a beautiful design that is more like a work of art. 

Considered one of the most futuristic technologies in the ultra competitive world of televisions, the LG Rollable TVs change size at the touch of a button for optimal viewing. The screen can also be rolled up like a scroll and stored away in the minimalist box that perfectly blends in with the furniture, rather than being a bulky centre piece.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and looked every bit as good as the year before, displaying perfect blacks and vivid colour | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and it was more stunning than ever before | More at LG MAGAZINE
8K was the hero product for LG at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE had their 8K TVs on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was simply stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and looked every bit as good as the year before, displaying perfect blacks and vivid colour | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG 8K TV was on show at IFA 2019, and it was more stunning than ever before | More at LG MAGAZINE
8K was the hero product for LG at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE had their 8K TVs on show at IFA 2019, and the picture quality was simply stunning | More at LG MAGAZINE

The 8K OLED

The next evolution in OLED TVs is finally on display for all to see as LG unveils the LG 8K OLED TV. Offering a viewing experience truly unlike any other, the incredible detail and clarity of image proved why 8K is set to dominate the entertainment industry. 

Offering an image composed of up to 33 million pixels and utilising OLED technology to create perfect blacks and vivid colours, viewers are able to see minute details that no other television can offer. 

The superior picture quality and mind-blowing colours demand attention at IFA 2019, and you are also able to see how the LG OLED 8K TV could become the hub of a smart home thanks to a collaboration with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. 

Discover the latest LG Smart TVs and home entertainment products online today.

LG NanoCell 8K was on show at IFA and it almost didn't look real it was so stunning, showcasing the pure colours against a white background The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG NanoCell 8K was on show at IFA and it almost didn't look real it was so stunning, showcasing the pure colours against a white background The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

Life's Good!

Featured Product

lg_experience_featured_product_OLED88Z29LA.jpg

OLED88Z29LA

LG Z2 88 inch 8K Smart OLED TV

Energy Class

energy class
WHERE TO BUY

More to read

The OLED Falls was the hero exhibition at IFA 2019 for LG, with 260 55" OLED panels coming together for the beautiful show | More at LG MAGAZINE

Inspiration

IFA 2019: LG unveils a host of new products

LG is showcasing their very best at IFA 2019; take a look at what’s in store if you’re lucky enough to visit the exhibit.

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

IFA 2019: What sets the LG 8K TV apart

LG’s 8K TV is back at IFA 2019, and it’s looking better than ever. Find out what sets it apart from the competition here.

Innovation for a better life - that's what LG had in mind when they created the world's first rollable TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

IFA 2019: LG’s revolutionary Rollable TV is redefining living spaces

Prepare to reimagine the way you use your living space with LG’s innovative Rollable TV.

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG Lab

Smart TV Guide – tips and tricks

Smart TVs are everywhere – but what can they really do? Discover how you can take full advantage of your own smart TV with LG.

Previous

What is a TV processor? Introducing your TV’s brain
 

Next

IFA 2019: The most epic gaming setup