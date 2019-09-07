We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2019: LG’s latest entertainment line-up
By Adrian Back 07.09.2019
Learn more about the LG entertainment products stealing the show at IFA 2019, including the stunning new 8K OLED TV.
As Europe’s biggest tech trade fair returns to Berlin, IFA 2019 has once again proven to be the perfect platform for LG to showcase its newest entertainment offerings. Allowing visitors to gain some insight into the very latest technology, LG is showcasing its range of next-generation TVs that offer a truly immersive entertainment experience.
There is also an opportunity for those in attendance to engross themselves in the ultimate cinema room and test out the remarkable sound from LG’s range of strikingly designed speakers. Here’s what’s on show and turning the most heads at the influential trade show.
OLED technology
Taking centre stage at LG’s IFA section was the broad range of products that utilise OLED technology – including numerous OLED TVs that are revolutionising the home entertainment experience.
Once considered an expensive technology that was unlikely to hit the consumer market, OLED displays now lead the industry thanks to pixels that switch themselves on and off without needing a backlight.
A sign of LG’s commitment to create the best technology that instantly delivers, this pioneering screen tech is combined with 4K, and in some instances, even 8K resolution in the latest OLED televisions.
Colours are also chosen from a palette of more than one billion and the screens are packed with over 8 million pixels, yet OLED TVs can be produced in incredibly light, thin designs that can be as slim as a pencil. This allows you to choose from flat and curved screens, as well as exceptionally slim picture-on-glass designs.
Rollable TVs
An invention that was only possible thanks to OLED technology, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is drawing plenty of admirers at IFA 2019. Delivering the wow factor, this Rollable TV not only delivers a cinematic viewing experience but features a beautiful design that is more like a work of art.
Considered one of the most futuristic technologies in the ultra competitive world of televisions, the LG Rollable TVs change size at the touch of a button for optimal viewing. The screen can also be rolled up like a scroll and stored away in the minimalist box that perfectly blends in with the furniture, rather than being a bulky centre piece.
The 8K OLED
The next evolution in OLED TVs is finally on display for all to see as LG unveils the LG 8K OLED TV. Offering a viewing experience truly unlike any other, the incredible detail and clarity of image proved why 8K is set to dominate the entertainment industry.
Offering an image composed of up to 33 million pixels and utilising OLED technology to create perfect blacks and vivid colours, viewers are able to see minute details that no other television can offer.
The superior picture quality and mind-blowing colours demand attention at IFA 2019, and you are also able to see how the LG OLED 8K TV could become the hub of a smart home thanks to a collaboration with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.
