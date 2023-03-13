Mini LED vs. OLED: comparing the top TV technology | LG EXPERIENCE

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

The reason this is important is that by fitting more—and smaller—LED diodes, the backlighting can be more controlled and precise. The result helps create stronger contrasts and brighter images.





QNED Mini LED vs. OLED

All of these acronyms can be a bit confusing. But there is a way of simplifying things, and that is by explaining what LED actually means and why it is important.

LED stands for Light-Emitting Diode and describes what is used to backlight the display in a television. When it was first introduced, it offered better contrast, improved power efficiency and helped to reduce the weight and thickness of a television.

Going a step further, the comparison between QNED Mini LED vs. OLED shows one key difference. Mini LED’s smaller diodes allow for greater contrast and improved brightness.





QNED Mini LED vs. OLED: What are the advantages?

Thanks to the combination of Quantum Dot and NanoCell particles, QNED Mini LED TVs can deliver deeper blacks as well as more vibrant and vivid colours. These displays use 30,000 Mini LEDs to produce a high-quality picture, while close to 2,500 unique dimming zones help to deliver stunning blacks.1

When it comes to OLED displays, there is a reason they are recognised as the best on the market. Not only do OLED TVs boast incredible image quality, better contrast, a fuller viewing angle and wider colour range, but they have much faster refresh rates than their rivals.

OLED TVs are also ultra-thin, flexible and even foldable, enabling televisions to sit almost flush against the wall or even be rolled up and hidden within a state-of-the-art sound system.2





QNED Mini LED vs. OLED: Contrast and colour fidelity

A dramatic increase in local dimming zones has considerably improved the contrast ratio in QNED Mini LED TVs. This is because blacks appear deeper, which in turn makes the colours even more vibrant.