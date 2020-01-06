CES 2020: Smart home systems and LG’s ThinQ | LG EXPERIENCE

LG’s ThinQ technology has become the centerpiece of the AI world; and everyday it’s learning more about how AI can assist people in their homes and beyond to make life better.

From checking the temperature of your wine and telling you when to buy milk, to helping you walk better and alerting you when there is an intruder in your house – ThinQ really is the home of the future.

At CES 2020, ThinQ’s features were on show in a special experience room, displaying everyday products for attendants to try out for themselves.

So what makes ThinQ so special? Why would you choose it over other smart home systems? Find out below.





Going a step further

The ThinQ demonstrations at CES 2020 showcased how the technology goes a step further than its counterparts, by interacting and learning with you. While you might have a smart washing machine that responds to your query with ‘yes, I will start the washing’, ThinQ will look beyond the basics. It may offer a suggestion like, ‘because there is less laundry and less pollution, I have a SpeedWash course that ends in 20 minutes.’