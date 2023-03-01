This was also the year that LG made history with the OLED TV – the LG 15-inch 15EL9500 OLED TV. What distinguished OLED from other TV technologies is its ability to deactivate individual pixels. This results in a sharp image, in perfect black, with appealing colours and extraordinary contrast ratios.

Due to the deep black shades, all other colors appear much more powerful and have more vitality as well infinitely variable light areas. With 10-bit computing power, the LG OLED TVs can display one billion colors with the finest details and color gradations.

With the support of BT2020, the next generation for signal transmission, the LG OLED TVs will also be up to date in the future. With the introduction of the first complete OLED TV line-up at the CES 2012 LG received worldwide attention.





2013

In 2013, the first 55-inch OLED TV was launched and in 2014 LG presented the first 4K OLED TV. Last year, LG presented the world's first HDR-capable 4K OLED TV, followed by the flagship LG SIGNATURE OLED TV.