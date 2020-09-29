Life’s Good from home with LG’s ThinQ-enabled smart home appliances | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Life’s Good from home with LG’s ThinQ-enabled smart home appliances
By Sana Telalovic 29.09.2020
Your home is your sanctuary. That’s why LG home appliances are getting smarter, thanks to ThinQ, to make your home life a little bit easier.
Life at home should always be manageable. But while we might want to spend all our time relaxing and watching movies, household chores and responsibilities always creep up to keep us busy. But LG is here to help. With the latest in ThinQ and their smart home appliance range, presented at this year’s IFA exhibition, you might be spending less time worrying about keeping up with your home life and more time doing what you love.
What is ThinQ?
Artificial Intelligence isn’t just robots and self-driving cars, it’s also a rising technology in smart home appliances. At LG, this is called ThinQ and is aimed to provide you with a more connected home life. For example, this means you won’t have to wonder how long is left on your washing cycle and you’ll be able to preheat your oven when you’re on the way home from work. ThinQ lets you control your smart home devices and appliances anywhere, check and monitor their Wi-Fi connectivity and keep an eye on product issues and troubleshooting all in one place with a touch of a button.
Clothing care even on the go
Clothing care isn’t just about how we look, it’s also to make sure our wardrobe is sustainable and lasts for as long as possible. So while dirty clothes and stains are all too common, using the right wash program based on fabric and colour is our best chance at not only clean clothing, but also extending the longevity of our fashion pieces.
LG’s TrueSteam™ FH4G1BCS2 can help, offering the flexibility of choosing from a large selection of wash programs to find the one that best fits; including steam programs that ensure even the most delicate garments are thoroughly cleaned and invigorated. Better yet, if your child has managed to spill ketchup down their shirt during dinner, you can stop a wash program mid-way to add additional items so stains won’t have time to set.
What’s even better is the ThinQ connectivity. That means if you’re out on a Sunday family adventure and realise you forgot to turn on the machine to wash the kids’ uniforms, not to worry. All you need to do is open up your ThinQ app, where you will have an additional 20 wash programs, set it and forget it.
Soon to be added to this tech-savvy product range will be the LG WashTower, on show at this year’s IFA exhibition, which is the latest washer-dryer combo where the wash cycle information is transferred to the dryer for even more optimal clothing care.
*LG WashTower model is currently not in stock.
Take a big breath of clean air
Big city living, the growing rise in car usage, factory emissions, and even environmental disasters can impact the air that we breathe, both outside and inside our home. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that 91% of the world’s population lives in places where air quality exceeds WHO limits.
A technology aimed at improving air quality is air purification and LG has a growing product range that could be beneficial to your lifestyle. When you’re at home, the LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier removes dust, allergens, odours and air pollutants from all directions thanks to its 360-degree design. Even better, with the ThinQ app you can be aware of the air quality in your home even when you’re away, so you can turn it on remotely and come home to fresher air.
Not all of us have the chance to live in New Zealand, believed to have the cleanest air in the world, but soon we can at least purify air on the go with the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, presented at IFA 2020. A PuriCare™ technology that is set to revolutionise the industry, it boasts two HEPA-13 filters, plus the Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor detects when you breathe in and out so it can speed up to let more air in at the right time. The product is not available to the public yet with the first to take advantage being hospital workers on longer shifts.
*Air purifier models and Wearable Air Purifier are currently not in stock.
A smart refrigerator to keep on top of things
For many, the kitchen is the heart of the home and the refrigerator is the centrepiece. Filled with delicious ingredients and tempting snacks, the refrigerator is a kitchen workhorse, yet has the potential to be even more helpful than just keeping your apples crisp.
The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, one of the stars of LG’s IFA showroom, is a true kitchen helper with its sleek mirrored-glass panel that levels up your kitchen management. With only two knocks, you can get a glimpse inside your refrigerator without having to open the door, therefore reducing cold loss and also making it easier to figure out what items you’re running low on and need to buy at the supermarket.
Since the refrigerator is the kitchen appliance that uses the most electricity, LG's Inverter Linear Compressor technology maximises energy savings, lowers noise levels and keeps food fresh longer. The ThinQ app is just as helpful here too, making sure you know when the appliance needs maintenance or simply adjusting the temperature of either the refrigerator or freezer whenever and wherever.
*InstaView ThinQ is a registered trademark of LG Electronics, used under license.
With the ThinQ and LG smart home appliance range, keeping up with your household appliances and chores might just get a tad easier. If that’s sparked some interest, check out LG’s ThinQ-enabled product range.
