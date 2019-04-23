OLED vs LED – what’s the difference? | LG EXPERIENCE

LED

Incredibly popular, with a diverse range of options at all price points





What is LED?

The names LED and LCD TVs are often used interchangeably, because both use liquid crystal technology to create your TV’s picture. The key difference with an LED TV is that tiny LED lights are used to illuminate the pixels and create the picture. This is known as the backlight, and there are different types – including edge lit, and direct lit.





How does LED technology work?

LED refers to light-emitting diodes, which are the bulbs behind the TV screen that form the backlight. When you turn on the TV these illuminate to light up the pixels, or switch off to block light passing through when a darker picture is required.





Are there any special features?

OLED has for a long time been the superior screen technology. But developments in recent years have narrowed the gap for LED TVs. These technologies include:





Full array dimming : parts of the screen can be dimmed independently to create more natural black colours, ideal for watching spooky horror films.

: parts of the screen can be dimmed independently to create more natural black colours, ideal for watching spooky horror films. NanoCell technology: delivers more vibrant colours and wider viewing angles by placing the pixels much closer together – a tiny nanometre apart.





Why choose an LED TV?

LED TVs offer a wide variety of choice. You can find models in different sizes to suit every room and budget.





Invest more and you can enjoy the benefits of NanoCell technology – the vibrant colours and wide viewing angles