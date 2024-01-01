34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    34.14

  • Size (cm)

    86.705 cm

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    3800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES (1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    816.7 x 484.6 x 223.3 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    960 x 487 x 173 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    6.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.9 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    23.5 kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

