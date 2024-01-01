We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
One Click Stand
Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚
Swivel -15~15˚
Nano IPS™ Display
Hardware Calibration Ready*
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Comfortable Workspace
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
39.7 inch
-
Size (cm)
100.859 cm
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1815(H) x 0.1815(V) mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curved
YES
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
Wide Color Gamut
YES
-
Color Calibrated
YES
-
HW Calibration
YES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
YES
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
NO
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Define Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Sphere Lighting
NO
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
Others (Feature)
Low Blue Light
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI
NO
-
HDMI
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 @72Hz
-
DisplayPort
YES (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160 @72Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NO
-
Thunderbolt
Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
-
USB-C
YES (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
YES
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
96W
-
Daisy Chain
YES (UHD/60Hz)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
YES
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
YES
-
Speaker Output (unit)
10W
-
Speaker Channel
2ch
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
YES
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100 ~ 240V
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Height: 110mm, Swivel: -15~15˚, Tilt: -5~20˚
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0 mm(Up)
947.2 x 504.7 x 283.0 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1050 x 510 x 250 mm
-
Weight with Stand
12.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
10.2kg
-
Weight in Shipping
16.6kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
mDP to DP
NO
-
Thunderbolt
YES (USB-C Compatible)
-
USB Type C
NO
-
USB Type C to A Gender
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
NO
-
PC Audio
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.