39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

40WP95C-W

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display

Display
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™
Nano IPS Display
Color
HDR10
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Connectivity
Thunderbolt™ 4
5K Daisy Chain
Comfort
Live Color Low Blue Light (TÜV Rheinland)
Ergonomic Design
Gebogener UltraWide™-Monitor von LG
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved: See More Create Better

See More Create Better

For professional creators in various fields.

Nano IPS™ Display supports a wide color spectrum with 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10.
Curved Nano IPS™ Display

New Generation of Color Performance for Professionals

With Nano IPS™ Display, it supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.

Daisy Chain setup with Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort helps productive workstation setup.
5K Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort support Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two monitors and a laptop.
Immersive Game Experience

Immersive Game
Experience

One Click Stand

Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel -15~15˚

Nano IPS™ Display

Nano IPS™ express high-fidelity colors at wide angle and support realistic visual immersion.

DCI-P3 98%

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for highly accurate color.

Hardware Calibration Ready*

Hardware Calibration makes most of the LG display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen darker in the dark areas.
Day
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas.
Night
  • Reader Mode
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™

Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once

The 5K2K UltraWide™ (5120 x 2160) resolution is great for your creative work as it can display various programs such as video editing, virtual instruments and effects at once.

Enhanced Connectivity

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy viewing your content on an outstanding 5K2K display, transferring data to connected devices, and charging your laptop (at up to 96W) over a single cable with stability, scalability, and security. Also, This LG UltraWide monitor offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort compatible with various devices.

Comfortable Workspace

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and you can customize the monitor to your optimal position with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    39.7 inch

  • Size (cm)

    100.859 cm

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1815(H) x 0.1815(V) mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curved

    YES

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Wide Color Gamut

    YES

  • Color Calibrated

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    YES

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Define Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Sphere Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • Others (Feature)

    Low Blue Light

SW APPLICATION

  • True Color Pro

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @72Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 2160 @72Hz

  • Mini DisplayPort

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB-C

    YES (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    YES

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • Daisy Chain

    YES (UHD/60Hz)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (via Thunderbolt)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Speaker Output (unit)

    10W

  • Speaker Channel

    2ch

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100 ~ 240V

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Height: 110mm, Swivel: -15~15˚, Tilt: -5~20˚

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0 mm(Up)
    947.2 x 504.7 x 283.0 mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    1050 x 510 x 250 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    12.3kg

  • Weight without Stand

    10.2kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    16.6kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • mDP to DP

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    YES (USB-C Compatible)

  • USB Type C

    NO

  • USB Type C to A Gender

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

  • PC Audio

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    NO

