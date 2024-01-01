We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
27" / 68.58cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
10bits
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.11685 x 0.11685
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
5120 x 2880
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500nits (Typ.), 430nits(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1100:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time(GTG)
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 2H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Thunderbolt
Yes, Thunderbolt3 (x1), 5K@60Hz, USB-C
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear
SPEAKER
-
Type
Stereo Speakers
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal On (typ.)
140W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30~178kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
48~60Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (Thunderbolt3)
5120x2880@60Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Up
1 upstream (Thunderbolt3)
-
USB port
3 downstream (USB-C)
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Camera
Yes
-
Mic
Yes
-
Ambient Light Sensor
Yes
-
On Screen Contol
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black Non glossy
-
B/Cover
Black Non glossy
-
Stand
Black Texture
-
Base
Black Non glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes (One touch release button)
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º ~ 25º
-
Height(mm)
110mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
625.6 x 239.9 x 464.4
-
Set (without Stand)
625.6 x 53.8 x 375.1
-
Box
743 x 315 x 580
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.5
-
Set (without Stand)
6.4
-
Box
13.5
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
RCM
Yes
-
China CEL
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Thunderbolt3
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Thunderbolt3 Cable
Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
Yes
-
Vesa Design Cover
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Web Download
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
