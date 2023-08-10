We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Monitor with Built-in Full HD Webcam
23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Monitor with Built-in Full HD Webcam
True Color at Wide Angles
IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angles
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
Better Workplace Ergonomics
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
45W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2019
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
1.2W x 2
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
-
