27" LG UltraGear Monitor, 4K Nano IPS Display, Dual-Mode 240Hz to 480Hz, 1ms GtG, Black

27G850A-B
  • Front view of 27" LG UltraGear Monitor, 4K Nano IPS display, Dual-Mode (240Hz ↔ 480Hz), 1ms (GtG), Black - 27G850A-B
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear view of monitor
  • rear view of monitor with illuminated LED accents
  • side view
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view of monitor showcasing slim design
  • +30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • -30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • rear close-up of monitor
  • rear close-up of monitor with illuminated LED accents
Key Features

  • 27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) Nano IPS Black display
  • Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayPort 2.1
  • DisplayHDR 600 with DCI-P3 99%
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
More
UltraGear™ OLED G8 Logo image.

27-inch 4K 240Hz 1ms
Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G850a gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Based on published specifications of every 27-inch monitor as of December 2024, LG 27G850A is the only model with 4K (3840x2160) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

Display

27-inch 4K (3840x2160)

Nano IPS Black

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)

DisplayHDR 600

Speed

1ms (GtG) response time

Dual-Mode

(4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz) 

DisplayPort 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

27-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

The Perfect Size for Epic Adventures

Our world’s first 27-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, the preferred size for gamers, offers the ultimate experience, especially for those who enjoy FPS titles. With a 1ms response time and Nano IPS Black panel, gain the edge even in the darkest battles.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Based on published specifications of every 27-inch monitor as of December 2024, LG 27G850A is the only model with 4K (3840x2160) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

Nano IPS Black

2000:1 Deeper blacks.
Brighter vision.

The UHD 4K gaming monitor (3840x2160) with Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1, this display enhances dark game scenes with sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience brighter, more vibrant colours and a heightened sense of realism that boosts your immersion to the next level.

Nano IPS Black-A robotic warrior in armor firing an energy weapon with a glowing blue and fiery background.

Nano IPS Black (2000:1)

IPS-A robotic warrior in armor firing an energy weapon with a glowing blue and fiery background.

IPS (1000:1)

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

Deep Black Pro

Reveal your enemies.
Dominate the shadows.

Conquer every gaming battlefield with unmatched precision, driven by the Nano IPS Black panel’s exceptional contrast and enhanced by Deep Black Pro technology. The block-based precise brightness control deepens dark areas and brightens highlights, delivering stunning detail and elevating every moment of gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

DisplayHDR 600 | DCI-P3 99%

Battle in true colours, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 99% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 600, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

  • Reader Mode

  • Live colour Low Blue Light

Live colour Low Blue Light

Pause gaming discomfort. Save vivid colours.

LG’s Live colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111294031

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 1ms (GtG) response.

Nano IPS Black 1ms (GtG)

Remarkable speed,
diving into gaming

Thanks to the Nano IPS Black 1ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

Enjoy smooth gaming with UHD 240Hz and FHD 480Hz dual mode.

240Hz - 480Hz Dual-Mode,
double the wonder

No need to hesitate between refresh rate and resolution. VESA-certified Dual-Mode, you can dive into graphically rich games at UHD 240Hz and instantly switch to FHD 480Hz on a 24" monitor, whichever you prefer, for fast-paced gaming just by pressing a hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.

DP 2.1, the wait is over

The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface expected to be introduced with the next generation of GPUs, enabling high-speed gaming at 240Hz in UHD resolution. Additionally, with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2, it seamlessly connects to the latest consoles and PCs.

A futuristic motorcyclist emerging from a monitor screen with vibrant neon light trails and a DP 2.1 cable in the foreground.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Image of a green car racing on a track.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that works with NVIDIA graphics cards to significantly reduce tearing or stuttering.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Close-up of a monitor stand with a connected headphone cable and DTS Headphone X logo displayed.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and LG Switch to easily customise the settings from adjusting basic monitor options to registering the ‘User Defined Key’ that users can set as their shortcut.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

LG Switch app

Crafted for your taste,
powered for play

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. Effortlessly customise your preferred image quality and brightness, then apply your settings instantly with a hotkey. Plus, you can split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black stabiliser

Black stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Compact and sleek

Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 3-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

A monitor on a desk showing a gaming scene.

Rear view of a monitor with LED accents on a desk.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

'-30~30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

'-8~15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

'Counter Clockwise

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554x0.1554

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick, Dual-Mode, Deep Black Pro

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V,5.79A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.7 x 581.8 x 249.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.7 x 365.4 x 68.1

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    838 x 184 x 439

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.3

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Depend on Country

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse holder, Door

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

