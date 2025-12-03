We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400, Clutter-free L-Stand, Black
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control, on a 34-inch display
With its expansive 34-inch UltraWide WQHD (3440×1440) display, UltraGear provides a wider canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The WQHD contributes to sharper-looking images and added screen space, offering a more engaging experience for those who appreciate both size and resolution.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
The 21:9 curved WQHD monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse in true colours, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG),
reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time,
lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimise tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology on a WQHD gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience our virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments.
The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
34
Display - Resolution
3440 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
21:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Display - Curvature
1500R
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Size [cm]
86.4
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2317 x 0.2317mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3200:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
1500R
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
VRR
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
Yes (1Up / 2Down)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
15W
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 512.47 x 235mm(Up)/
808 x 392.47 x 235mm(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 363.92 x 107.11mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
980 x 475 x 170mm
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.3kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.5kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Display Port
YES
