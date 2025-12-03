About Cookies on This Site

34" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400, Clutter-free L-Stand, Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

34" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400, Clutter-free L-Stand, Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

34" LG UltraGear™ G6 Gaming Monitor, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400, Clutter-free L-Stand, Black

34G630A-B
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400, Clutter-free L-Stand, Black - 34G630A-B
left angled front view
right angled front view
right side view with tilt adjustment
front view with height adjustment
right side view
right side view with tilt adjustment
top view
top view with right swivel
top view with left swivel
rear view
left rear angled view
rear close-up view of stand mount
rear close-up view of ports
rear close-up view of ports and vesa mount
Front view of 34" LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor, 1ms (GtG), DisplayHDR™ 400, Clutter-free L-Stand, Black - 34G630A-B
left angled front view
right angled front view
right side view with tilt adjustment
front view with height adjustment
right side view
right side view with tilt adjustment
top view
top view with right swivel
top view with left swivel
rear view
left rear angled view
rear close-up view of stand mount
rear close-up view of ports
rear close-up view of ports and vesa mount

Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440)
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayHDR™ 400 with DCI-P3 95%
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
LG UltraGear™ G6 logo.

LG UltraGear™ G6 logo.

34-inch 240Hz WQHD
Gaming Monitor

Front image of the gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 21:9 WQHD 3440x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response timeAdaptive Sync with AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 21:9 WQHD 3440x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response timeAdaptive Sync with AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Display

Display

Clarity that keeps you in control, on a 34-inch display

With its expansive 34-inch UltraWide WQHD (3440×1440) display, UltraGear provides a wider canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The WQHD contributes to sharper-looking images and added screen space, offering a more engaging experience for those who appreciate both size and resolution.

A 34-inch 21:9 WQHD monitor displaying a futuristic battle scene with giant robotic machines in a sci-fi city.

A 34-inch 21:9 WQHD monitor displaying a futuristic battle scene with giant robotic machines in a sci-fi city.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

The 21:9 curved WQHD monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

21:9 UltraWide WQHD curved monitor (3440x1440) showing a futuristic city skyline with a spacecraft flying above illuminated towers.

21:9 UltraWide WQHD curved monitor (3440x1440) showing a futuristic city skyline with a spacecraft flying above illuminated towers.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse in true colours, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

A monitor displaying a futuristic city battle scene with armored soldiers wielding glowing energy weapons under neon lights.

A monitor displaying a futuristic city battle scene with armored soldiers wielding glowing energy weapons under neon lights.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

SPEED

SPEED

A monitor showing a high-speed motorcycle race on neon-lit city streets, highlighting smooth motion at 240Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming motion with 240Hz refresh rate

To bring a 240Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimising motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG),

reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time,

lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNOLOGY

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Minimise tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology on a WQHD gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

A racing game scene showing a bright green sports car leading on a track, with multiple cars following behind under the AMD FreeSync Premium feature.

A racing game scene showing a bright green sports car leading on a track, with multiple cars following behind under the AMD FreeSync Premium feature.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Clutter-free, sleek design

Experience our virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments.

The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 20°

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30° ~ +30°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

120mm

Wall mountable adjustable icon.

Wall Mountable

100x100

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 34G630A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 34G630A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.

USB Type C icon.

USB-C (PD 15W)

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1 

with DSC

Speakers icon.

5W x2 speakers

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    34

  • Display - Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Curvature

    1500R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.4

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2317 x 0.2317mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3200:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up / 2Down)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 512.47 x 235mm(Up)/
    808 x 392.47 x 235mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    808 x 363.92 x 107.11mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    980 x 475 x 170mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.3kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.5kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

